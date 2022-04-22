Back in the day, April 22, 2004: 83-year-old Papillion woman does splits on 'The Tonight Show'

A week before her 84th birthday, Mary Skaggs of Papillion appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” 18 years ago today.

What set the octogenarian apart from the other guests that night? Skaggs showed the audience and the nation how she could do the splits.

Dick Skaggs, Mary's son, said Ellen DeGeneres and David Letterman also invited her to their shows, but his mother said she had already “made a promise to Jay” to be on his show.

Skaggs said Leno was very considerate and good to his mother when she was on the show.

“He’s a wonderful person,” Mary Skaggs said. “All of his employees said, ‘You couldn’t work for anybody nicer.’ He’s a very, very nice person.”

Award-winning actor Denzel Washington also was a guest on the Leno show the night she was there.

“I had never heard of him,” Skaggs said. “He was very nice. When I came off the stage, he patted me and said, ‘Good job, good job.’ ”

Mary had been able to do the splits as long as she could remember — and she never minded showing people. Just ask, and she would drop to the floor or slide her leg up a wall.

She began doing the splits as a child. Her parents put her in a dance school, where she learned to toe-dance and do chest rolls, backbends and flips.

During the 1940s, she married Jess Skaggs and lived in Papillion. The couple moved to the Twin Cities in Minnesota, then returned to Papillion in 1963 and raised five children.

She was known best throughout Papillion and other metro-area communities as "the splits lady." She even enclosed a photo of herself doing the splits with her Christmas cards.

"Each year, I'm going to take one somewhere different," she said, "keep them up to date, let them know I'm still kicking."

Skaggs had received other recognition over the years for her ability to do the splits.

Her final television appearance was on her birthday — April 29, 2011 — as a guest on KMTV’s "The Morning Blend" program. She wowed the show's hosts with her splits, son Dick Skaggs said. She died two months later.

In an interview for her 90th birthday, Skaggs said she tried to live by the two things her father always told his children: The best things in life are the small things, and the greatest wealth you can achieve is good health.