Back in the day, April 24, 1959: Famed race horse Omaha dies at stud farm in Nebraska City

Famed racehorse Omaha, the winner of the coveted Triple Crown in 1935, died 62 years ago today in Nebraska City at the age of 27.

In 1935, the city's champion namesake captured the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes. In doing so, he followed in the hoof steps of his daddy, Gallant Fox, who was racing's second Triple Crown winner in 1930.

Omaha's owner, New York banker William Woodward, said at the time that the horse was named after "one of the best towns in these United States."

In 1950, breeders brought the racehorse to Omaha in a railroad boxcar. The horse was bred to mares in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Omaha died in 1959 at the Grove Porter Stables in Nebraska City.

To honor the horse, Ak-Sar-Ben officials decided he should be buried on the racetrack property. Omaha's caretakers broke with tradition at his burial. Instead of burying only the horse's head, heart and hooves, they lowered the entire chestnut stallion into a 10-by-12 grave on the east side of the grandstand behind a triangular headstone.