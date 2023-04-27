Fifty-five years ago today, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy whistle-stopped his way across Nebraska during his campaign for the Democratic nomination for president.

The daylong tour aboard an eastbound train included 10 stops across Nebraska before Kennedy arrived in Omaha. Communities on the itinerary were Kimball, Sidney, Ogallala, North Platte, Lexington, Kearney, Grand Island, Columbus, Schuyler and Fremont.

He rolled out of Cheyenne, Wyoming, heading east into Nebraska in a seven-car Union Pacific Railroad train festooned with "Kennedy for President'' banners.

On his trip to share his vision of the nation's future with Nebraskans, Kennedy received visitors in the observation car who hopped aboard for a stop or two, or he roamed the train to seek them out. They were local mayors, Democratic officials, volunteers and others with connections. They brought gifts — a basketball, kolaches and flowers — as tokens of loyalty and symbols of local pride.

Ethel Kennedy was a surprise addition to the entourage. Clad in a coral-colored coat, she joined her husband on the platform, often leaning over the railing to touch hands in the crowd.

The initial stop was Kimball, just 20 miles into Nebraska from Wyoming. Scenes and speeches that would be repeated at each community during the next 14 hours unfolded there first.

Robert Kennedy's whistle-stop stump speech repeated two themes: small towns and family farms must be preserved, and the war in Vietnam must be returned to the Vietnamese if it cannot be settled quickly.

Kennedy, a bona fide New Englander — he pronounced "Nebraska" as "Nebrasker" — appeared comfortable and Nebraskans turned out by the thousands not only to experience firsthand the Kennedy mystique but also to take the measure of a man who was bold enough to want to be president.

Whether whistle-stopping across rural Nebraska or rallying Black voters in North Omaha, the charismatic brother of slain President John F. Kennedy attracted big crowds everywhere he went.

A Kennedy speechwriter later said the tour was the most successful day of the senator’s 82-day campaign — cut short by his assassination in June after he won the California primary — because he began to believe he could win.

