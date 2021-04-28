Back in the day, April 28, 1963: Auburn, Nebraska, tornado kills girl, injures 8 as it tosses car

Fifty-eight years ago today, a tornado three miles west of Auburn hurled a car more than 200 yards and killed a 14-year-old girl who was inside.

Nine members of the Schilling family from Vandalia, Illinois, were thrown from the station wagon. Dianne Schilling was killed, and her seven siblings and mother were injured. The youngsters ranged in age from 16 months to 16 years old.

Sheriff George Kelley, who was the first person on site, described the scene after the tornado swept the car off the highway: "Bodies, clothing and auto parts were strung out all the way from the highway to the car."

The youngsters were all unconscious and lying on the ground like "mud balls," Kelley said. The car had been lifted into the air and bounced through power lines into a farm field.

The tornado hit about 2:45 p.m., when the Schilling car was about three miles west of Auburn on Nebraska Highway 136. The tornado also devastated two farms north of Auburn.

Henry Lee Rohrs' farm was left in tatters with a destroyed barn, a damaged car and all the windows blown out of the home. Guy Guilliatt's farm lost all its outbuildings, the house was badly damaged and a cow was killed. Guilliatt said he had to shoot several other cows that were injured.