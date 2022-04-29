 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Back in the day, April 29, 1963: Nebraska's first Boys Club is dedicated in North Omaha

  • 0
042921-owh-new-backintheday-3-

Omaha University's Roger Sayers, wearing glasses, at the opening of the Gene Eppley Boys Club in 1963. Sayers grew up in the North Omaha neighborhood where the club was situated and worked part time there.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The nation's 625th Boys Club and Nebraska's first was formally dedicated 59 years ago today in North Omaha.

A $550,000 grant from the Eppley Foundation made the Gene Eppley Boys Club possible. 

The first inquiry about the possibility of an Omaha Boys Club came 40 years before the 1963 dedication ceremony, but supporters of starting a club could not get enough local backing then.

"Omaha has been lucky indeed to have men like Gene Eppley and Al Sorensen," John Gleason, executive director of the Boys Clubs of America, said in 1963. Sorensen, known by his initials, A.V., was president of the Boys Club of Omaha's board of directors for the first three years and later served as mayor of Omaha. Eppley died in 1958, but his foundation donated the grant to help establish the club.

The dedication consisted of a program and a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the front door. Then a flag, which was flown over the Capitol in Washington on April 1, 1963 — the day the Gene Eppley Boys Club opened its doors — was raised.

People are also reading…

The club included a gym, a swimming pool and a game room. It also had a small laundry area and a kitchen. Other facilities included a radio room, a library, a club room, a small craft room, and showers and lockers.

The club's volunteers, part-time workers and the 12 full-time staff members were on hand to show visitors through the building. Nearly every visitor stopped to shake the hand of one part-time employee, Roger Sayers. Sayers, the sprint star at then-Omaha University, had just won the 100-yard dash at the Drake Relays the day before the dedication ceremony. 

The club's facilities served 2,000 boys ages 8 to 18. Gleason said the purpose of the Boys Clubs was "to help boys who have had somewhat less than an equal chance."  

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ads for jobs in New York City will be required to post salary

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert