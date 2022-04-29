Back in the day, April 29, 1963: Nebraska's first Boys Club is dedicated in North Omaha

The nation's 625th Boys Club and Nebraska's first was formally dedicated 59 years ago today in North Omaha.

A $550,000 grant from the Eppley Foundation made the Gene Eppley Boys Club possible.

The first inquiry about the possibility of an Omaha Boys Club came 40 years before the 1963 dedication ceremony, but supporters of starting a club could not get enough local backing then.

"Omaha has been lucky indeed to have men like Gene Eppley and Al Sorensen," John Gleason, executive director of the Boys Clubs of America, said in 1963. Sorensen, known by his initials, A.V., was president of the Boys Club of Omaha's board of directors for the first three years and later served as mayor of Omaha. Eppley died in 1958, but his foundation donated the grant to help establish the club.

The dedication consisted of a program and a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the front door. Then a flag, which was flown over the Capitol in Washington on April 1, 1963 — the day the Gene Eppley Boys Club opened its doors — was raised.

The club included a gym, a swimming pool and a game room. It also had a small laundry area and a kitchen. Other facilities included a radio room, a library, a club room, a small craft room, and showers and lockers.

The club's volunteers, part-time workers and the 12 full-time staff members were on hand to show visitors through the building. Nearly every visitor stopped to shake the hand of one part-time employee, Roger Sayers. Sayers, the sprint star at then-Omaha University, had just won the 100-yard dash at the Drake Relays the day before the dedication ceremony.

The club's facilities served 2,000 boys ages 8 to 18. Gleason said the purpose of the Boys Clubs was "to help boys who have had somewhat less than an equal chance."

