Back in the day, April 3, 1924: Legendary actor Marlon Brando is born in Omaha

Marlon Brando, by his own account, was only ever really happy in two places. The first place was Omaha, where Brando's family lived until he was 6 and where he was born on this day 98 years ago today.

Marlon Brando Jr., a pudgy, mischievous boy who was called "Bud" to distinguish him from his father., Marlon Sr., lived at 3135 Mason St., then 1026 S. 32nd St. His mother, Dorothy (Dodie) Brando, was the Omaha Community Playhouse’s first leading lady and worked with, among others, Henry Fonda.

In his 1994 memoir, "Songs My Mother Taught Me," Brando Jr. recalls one of his earliest memories: waking up before the rest of his family and sneaking outside, where he'd sit on the steps at "the dead end of 32nd Street" to watch a tree as it gently shed its helicopters. He'd watch as the whirlybirds drifted to the ground, holding out his hand, hoping to catch one, never quite succeeding. When one 'copter landed, he'd look up again. "Waiting like that for the next magic," he wrote, "was as good a moment as any other that I can remember."

Marlon Brando used to say, "The only thing an actor owes his public is not to bore them." And he didn't.

In a 50-plus-year career of classic movies, legendary stage performances, film bombs and an often-chaotic and eccentric private life, Brando was never boring.

His impact on screen acting was demonstrated by his Academy nominations for best actor in four successive years: as Stanley Kowalski in "A Streetcar Named Desire'' (1951); as the Mexican revolutionary in "Viva Zapata!'' (1952); as Marc Antony in "Julius Caesar'' (1953); and as Terry Malloy in "On the Waterfront'' (1954). The latter brought Brando his first Oscar.

Brando drifted into an anti-establishment pose that included a refusal to accept an Oscar for "The Godfather." Instead, he sent a Native American woman to accept the best-actor award; her speech on Native American rights offended members of the Motion Picture Academy and many viewers.

The second place Marlon Brando was happy was Tetiaroa (pronounced Teti-uh-ROH-uh), a 27-square-mile island about 30 miles north of Tahiti in the South Pacific Ocean. Brando bought Tetiaroa in 1966 and owned it until his death in 2004.

Here's a look back at the life of Marlon Brando.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.