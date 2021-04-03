Back in the day, April 3, 1924: Omaha was the birthplace of legendary actor Marlon Brando

Marlon Brando, by his own account, was only ever really happy in two places. The first place was Omaha, where Brando's family lived until he was 6 and where he was born on this day 97 years ago.

Marlon Brando Jr., a pudgy, mischievous boy who was called "Bud" to distinguish him from his father., Marlon Sr., lived at 3135 Mason St., then 1026 S. 32nd St. His mother, Dorothy (Dodie) Brando was the Omaha Community Playhouse’s first leading lady and worked with, among others, Henry Fonda.

In his 1994 memoir, "Songs My Mother Taught Me," Brando Jr. recalls one of his earliest memories: waking up before the rest of his family and sneaking outside, where he'd sit on the steps at "the dead end of 32nd Street" to watch a tree as it gently shed its helicopters. He'd watch as the whirlybirds drifted to the ground, holding out his hand, hoping to catch one, never quite succeeding. When one 'copter landed, he'd look up again. "Waiting like that for the next magic," he wrote, "was as good a moment as any other that I can remember."

Marlon Brando used to say, "The only thing an actor owes his public is not to bore them." And he didn't.

In a 50-plus-year career of classic movies, legendary stage performances, film bombs and an often-chaotic and eccentric private life, Brando was never boring.