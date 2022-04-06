Back in the day, April 6, 2011: Police dog bites deputy in the line of duty

Police dogs are trained to subdue criminals.

During a heated struggle 11 years ago today, one such dog bit a man’s arm and leg.

Unfortunately, the arm and leg weren’t attached to the criminal suspect.

The dog, Wiley, a Belgian Malinois, bit Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy David Heins on an arm and a leg. Heins was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where his wounds were stitched up and he was released.

Heins and the dog’s handler, Deputy Jay Wineinger, were at a southeast Omaha home with three other deputies, serving a warrant on an ex-convict, David Cermak

In the struggle, Cermak, who was armed, shot Deputy Tom Flynn in the side. Cermak was shot and killed.

Heins was injured by Wiley during the confrontation with Cermak.

Wiley, a 4-year-old, had been on the job with Wineinger since 2008 and was one of six dogs with the agency. Wineinger was put on administrative leave during the investigation into the shooting, Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Glandt said, so Wiley was on leave, too.

“If deputies have enough time, they do have a command to call (their dogs) off,” Douglas County Sheriff Tim Dunning said. “But again, you’re dealing with an animal. A trained animal, but nevertheless it’s still an animal."

One of the cardinal rules officers must observe when a police dog is on the scene is to refrain from chasing someone if he runs.

“The dog isn’t going to differentiate,” Glandt said. “There’s no guarantee that the dog won’t go after you.”

This was not the first time Wiley, who Glandt estimated weighed 80 pounds, had bitten a deputy. During a training exercise in 2010, Glandt said, the dog bit another deputy in the back of the head.

Police service dogs are great tools, said Sheriff’s Capt. Steve Glandt, who oversaw the sheriff’s K-9 unit at the time. But they’re not perfect.

Let's have a look at some more "good dogs" that have protected and served:

