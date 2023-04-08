Elizabeth Davis Pittman became the first African-American — and first woman — to be a judge in Nebraska 52 years ago today.

In a half-hour robing and swearing-in ceremony at the Douglas County Courthouse, District Court Judge Donald Brodkey administered the oath of the Municipal Court to "Judge Betty," as she was introduced by Omaha Bar Association President Thomas R. Burke.

Brodkey said Pittman_ had "more than held her own" in a field dominated by men. Pittman, a former deputy county attorney, was appointed by Gov. J.J. Exon in March 1971 to fill a vacancy created by the death of Judge Jay P. Gibbs.

Pittman was the second Black woman to be admitted to the Nebraska bar. The first was Zanzye H.A. Hill, a UNL law graduate who was admitted to the Nebraska bar in 1929 but went South to practice.

A graduate of Omaha North High School, Pittman was the first black woman to graduate from the Creighton University School of Law, in 1948. She was inspired by the example of her father, Charles Davis, an Omaha attorney who opened one of the first Black-owned savings and loan associations in the country.

"Ever since I was a little girl, I've wanted to be a lawyer like my father. Now it is a dream fulfilled," Pittman said after passing the bar in 1949.

In 1950, Pittman was one of only 39 African-American women lawyers in the U.S. Creighton awarded her an honorary doctorate in 1973, and in 1998, the university dedicated the Elizabeth Davis Pittman Building on its campus to mark the 50th anniversary of her receiving her law degree there.

Pittman, appointed by Gov. J.J. Exon, served from 1971 to 1986 on the Omaha Municipal Court. She became a county judge in 1985, when the municipal courts in Omaha and Lincoln were merged into the county court system. "She knew the law very well and gave everybody a fair shake," Douglas County attorney, Don Kleine, told The World-Herald in 1998.

