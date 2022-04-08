Back in the day, April 8, 2011: Werner Park opens with high school game

The first pitch at Werner Park, the new home of the Omaha Storm Chasers, was thrown April 8, 2011, at 4:33 p.m. It wasn't a AAA minor league player throwing the pitch, but Papillion South starter Justin Paul. He and his team also went on to get the first victory at the new stadium.

The first game at Werner was played between high school teams — Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South. An estimated crowd of 2,500 watched the game in blustery conditions as the temperature at game time 11 years ago today was 55 degrees.

Werner Park sits off Nebraska Highway 370 near 126th Street outside Papillion and was built at a cost of $26 million — with most of the money coming from Sarpy County, which owns the park. The stadium has 6,434 fixed seats with the capacity to hold 9,023 fans once berm seating was included.

Paul allowed two hits while striking out six over six innings. He also got the first RBI with a sacrifice fly to right field. Papillion-La Vista's Cole Gruber got the first hit at Werner Park, a double to left in the first inning. The Titans’ Tyler Lane scored the first run.

“From what I’ve been hearing from our fans, it’s all been good,’’ Papio Athletic Director Chuck Johnston said. “I promise I’ll be back out to this stadium a lot, and I think a lot of other families will, too.’’

The game was played in a crisp 90 minutes and preceded the nightcap between No. 1 Papio South and No. 2 Omaha Creighton Prep, which ended in an 8-5 Titan win.

The Storm Chasers played their home opener — at in a stadium that was built with just their team and fans in mind — seven days later, beating the Nashville Sounds 2-1 before a crowd of 6,553.

In 2018 family and friends gathered for the dedication of the Steve Pivovar Press Box at Werner Park. Let's take a look:

