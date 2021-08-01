Back in the day, Aug. 1, 2006: Omaha apartment fire kills four

Fifteen years ago today, an early-morning fire at the Colonial House Apartments, 2206 K St., killed four people and sent 12 to the hospital — making it the most devastating metro-area fire in more than 20 years.

The apartments were home primarily to Latino, Spanish-speaking immigrants. The 2:32 a.m. blaze killed Gloria Castillo Garcia, 29, and her 19-month-old son, Jesus Antonio Garcia; and Joaquin Camargo Sr., 41, and his 12-year-old son, Chris Camargo.

Those who were injured received cuts, suffered from smoke inhalation or were hurt jumping to safety from broken-out windows, said then-Sgt. Teresa Negron, a police spokeswoman.

The blaze apparently started in a stairway central to the building, and survivors reported encountering heavy fire and smoke in the stairway and halls as they tried to escape.

The parents and children who died lived five big steps from stairways that would have been the most obvious route to safety, but that's also where the fire was raging the hardest.

The first fire crews to arrive rescued residents, who were jumping from windows and tossing children to safety, while other crews began extinguishing flames in the apartment's common area. The fire was declared under control at 3:18 a.m.