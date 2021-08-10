Back in the day, Aug. 10, 1988: Iowa man falls from Peony Park ride, dies hours later

A 30-year-old Missouri Valley, Iowa, man fell 15 feet from a ride at Omaha's Peony Park 33 years ago today. He died about four hours later at Methodist Hospital, where he had been taken by rescue squad after the accident.

The man suffered head injuries when he fell from the Hurricane ride at 8:36 p.m. on Aug. 10, 1988, police said. He landed on concrete about 20 feet from the base of the ride, witnesses told police. No one else was injured.

The Hurricane ride had one car mounted on each of six arms that rotated and moved up and down around a center shaft. Each of the six cars was equipped with a safety bar and had a front and back seat.

The Iowa man was riding in the front seat of a car, with a friend in the back seat, police said.

The ride operator told investigators that she locked down a safety bar on all the seats before starting the ride. The ride had been operating about 20 seconds when the operator said she saw the victim get up in his seat and turn toward the back, police said. Before the operator could stop the ride, the man fell from the car.

The operator said she then stopped the ride immediately and called for help.