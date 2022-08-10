 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Aug. 10, 2012: Nebraska wrestler Jordan Burroughs wins gold at London Olympics

burroughs

Jordan Burroughs with his gold medal after winning the men's freestyle 163-pound wrestling competition at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ten years ago today, 24-year-old Jordan Burroughs beat Iran’s Sadegh Saeed Goudarzi 1-0, 1-0 in the men’s freestyle 163-pound division to give the U.S. its first wrestling gold medal at the London Olympic Games.

Burroughs grew up as a classic underdog, a scrawny high schooler from New Jersey who signed with the University of Nebraska after being overlooked by bigger-name programs.

It took a few years for Burroughs to grow into his body and refine a style highlighted by his “double-leg” takedown, akin to a sack in football.

As a junior, Burroughs hit his stride and cruised to his first NCAA title. He returned two years later, after a serious knee injury, as the best wrestler in the country, going 36-0 while earning universal respect from a wrestling community with a soft spot for kids who emerge from less traditional powers.

Jordan Burroughs used his gold-medal moment at the 2012 Olympics in London to emerge as one of wrestling’s biggest stars.

Burroughs beat Denis Tsargush of Russia in a tight semifinal, then got past Goudarzi in a rematch of their world championship bout in 2011.

Burroughs opened the scoring in the final when he notched a double-leg takedown of Goudarzi with just nine seconds left in the first period. He clinched the final with a similar move late in the second.

The gold brought a deep sense of relief for the medal-starved American wrestlers. Burroughs was by far the best hope the U.S. had for a gold, and the fear was that if he fell short, the Americans would go home without one.

An hour after beating Goudarzi, Burroughs posted a shot of himself beaming beside his gold medal. The day before the match, the two-time Husker national champion had promised to tweet a picture of himself holding Olympic gold.

“It’s easy to be confident when you put the hard work in that I do,” Burroughs said.

