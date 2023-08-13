Crowds totaling more than 8,000 gathered under hazy skies at Lee Bird Field and at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, Nebraska, 36 years ago today as President Ronald Reagan came to town.
Reagan, the first sitting president to visit western Nebraska since Harry Truman rode through on a train in 1950, was welcomed to North Platte with many cheers and little grumbling.
Reagan, in the city to promote changes in U.S. economic policies, said in a speech at the arena that "the picture is beginning to brighten for agriculture in America's heartland."
Reagan was invited to Nebraska by Gov. Kay Orr to continue a series of speeches he had been making on the economy. Agriculture was one element of the president's speech.
"Land values have stabilized, crop prices are firming, and export markets are expanding," Reagan said.
Another several hundred people had gathered earlier at the small airport terminal at Lee Bird Field, where Reagan landed aboard Air Force One at 11:30 a.m. Still others were invited to Reagan's luncheon with state business, farm and political leaders at Nebraska sculptor Ted Long's ranch northwest of town.
Greeting the president, as he walked down the ramp that had been flown out from Offutt Air Force Base, were Orr and her husband, Bill; Rep. Virginia Smith of Chappell; North Platte Mayor Jim Kirkman; and a representative of the Lincoln County Board, who proclaimed Thursday "Ronald Reagan Day" in the county. The president also was given a belt from the County Board.
Reagan stopped in North Platte for two brief appearances before starting a long vacation on his ranch near Santa Barbara, California. He was not scheduled to return to Washington for 25 days.
Reagan's visit came a day after he told the nation that he regretted the "lies, leaks, divisions and mistakes" of the Iran-Contra political scandal. The scandal involved secret arms deals to free U.S. hostages held in Lebanon.
Reagan closed his speech with a call for support for his nomination of Judge Robert Bork to the Supreme Court.
Reagan said the approval process for Bork was already the longest in 25 years, leaving the nine-member Supreme Court short-handed when the court's work "has increased to near break-point."
Bork's nomination was eventually defeated in the U.S. Senate.
Photos: Presidential visits to Nebraska
Oct. 11, 1898: William McKinley attended Omaha’s world’s fair, the Trans-Mississippi and International Exposition.
F.A. RINEHART COLLECTION
Sept. 20, 1909: President William H. Taft, shown in the back seat of a car at Omaha's Union Station. Nebraska Gov. George Sheldon is on the left. Taft later dined at the Omaha Club with the Ak-Sar-Ben board of directors.
LOUIS R. BOSTWICK COLLECTION
Sept. 2, 1910: Theodore Roosevelt addressed a crowd at Omaha’s Field Club. This photo of the president, posing with two dogs, hangs in the clubhouse at 36th Street and Woolworth Avenue.
LOUIS R. BOSTWICK COLLECTION
Oct. 5, 1916: Woodrow Wilson came to Omaha to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Nebraska statehood, which included this event near the W.O.W. building at 14th and Farnam Streets. He returned nearly three years later on Sept. 8, 1919, on a whistle-stop tour to get support for the League of Nations.
LOUIS BOSTWICK/THE BOSTWICK-FROHARDT/KM3TV COLLECTION, THE DURHAM MUSEUM PHOTO ARCHIVE
Sept. 28, 1935: Eleanor and Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited Omaha for a speech on agriculture.
THE WORLD-HERALD
June 5, 1948: Missouri-born Harry S. Truman presided over the dedication of Omaha’s Memorial Park. Truman then marched with other World War I and World War II veterans in a parade through downtown Omaha.
THE WORLD-HERALD
January 16, 1971: Two years after his inauguration, Richard M. Nixon came to Lincoln to recognize the Huskers’ first national football title, presenting a plaque to Coach Bob Devaney and football team captains Dan Schneiss and Jerry Murtaugh. In the days of Vietnam War protests, a student lobbed a snowball at the president as he crossed campus. Nixon lobbed a snowball back.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 16, 1971: Richard Nixon presents the plaque to Coach Bob Devaney and football team captains Dan Schneiss and Jerry Murtaugh. In the background is Joseph Soshnik, then head of the Lincoln campus.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Oct. 22, 1977: During a visit to Offutt Air Force Base, Jimmy Carter toured the Strategic Air Command Headquarters and was briefed by U.S. Air Force personnel before giving remarks to SAC officials.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Sept. 25, 1986: Gov. Kay Orr and Ronald Reagan step off Air Force One. She flew to Detroit and then came back to Nebraska with the president.
BILL BATSON, THE WORLD-HERALD
1987: President Ronald Reagan shows off a Stetson hat given to him by Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr at the Wild West Arena in North Platte. Buffalo Bill look-alike Charlie Evans joins Reagan on the reviewing stand.
JIM BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 8, 1990: President George H.W. Bush, seen here with Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr, spoke at a fundraiser for Orr.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 8, 2000: President Bill Clinton and University of Nebraska President L. Dennis Smith hold up an honorary degree that Clinton received during his visit to the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. It was Clinton's only visit to Nebraska and occurred a little more than a month before he left office.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Feb. 28, 2001: George W. Bush spoke to a crowd at Omaha's Civic Auditorium about his new tax plan. Behind Bush are, from left: Ike Jorge of Holdrege, brothers Taylor Gage and Alex Gage of Lincoln, Tim Dornbos of Lincoln and former Gov. Kay Orr. The Gages are Orr's grandchildren.
THE WORLD-HERALD
June 8, 2001: George W. Bush throws out the first pitch at the College World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nov. 5, 2006: George W. Bush spoke during a campaign rally at the Heartland Events Center during the 2006 election season. Bush made campaign stops in Kansas and Nebraska that day.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Dec. 5, 2007: George W. Bush speaks with patient Nelly Aguirre, seated in chair, as he tours OneWorld Community Health Centers in Omaha. Dentist Dr. Hans Dethlefs is in the background as is Chief Medical Officer Kristine McVea.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 13, 2016: People scramble to take photos of President Barack Obama after he gave a speech at Omaha's Baxter Arena.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Jan. 13, 2016: Barack Obama visits with Lisa Martin, seen here in the red dress, who wrote to the president, her husband, Jeff, and their son Cooper in their living room in Papillion.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oct. 27, 2020: President Donald Trump speaks at Eppley Airfield in Omaha as part of a campaign rally.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oct. 27, 2020: President Donald Trump speaks at Eppley Airfield in Omaha as part of a campaign rally.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!