Back in the day, Aug. 13, 1987: President Reagan's cross-country trip makes stop in North Platte

Crowds totaling more than 8,000 gathered under hazy skies at Lee Bird Field and at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, Nebraska, 35 years ago today as President Ronald Reagan came to town.

Reagan, the first sitting president to visit western Nebraska since Harry Truman rode through on a train in 1950, was welcomed to North Platte with many cheers and little grumbling.

Reagan said in a speech at the arena that "the picture is beginning to brighten for agriculture in America's heartland."

Gov. Kay Orr invited Reagan to Nebraska to continue a series of speeches that he had been making on U.S. economic policy. Agriculture was one element of the president's Nebraska speech.

"Land values have stabilized, crop prices are firming, and export markets are expanding," Reagan said.

Another several hundred people had gathered earlier at the small airport terminal at Lee Bird Field, where Reagan landed aboard Air Force One at 11:30 a.m. Still others were invited to Reagan's luncheon with state business, farm and political leaders at Nebraska sculptor Ted Long's ranch northwest of town.

Greeting the president, as he walked down the ramp, were Orr and her husband, Bill; Nebraska Rep. Virginia Smith of Chappell; North Platte Mayor Jim Kirkman; and a representative of the Lincoln County Board, who proclaimed it "Ronald Reagan Day" in the county. The president also was given a belt from the County Board.

Reagan stopped in North Platte for two brief appearances before starting a long vacation on his ranch near Santa Barbara, California. He was not scheduled to return to Washington for 25 days.

Reagan's visit came a day after he told the nation that he regretted the "lies, leaks, divisions and mistakes" of the Iran-Contra political scandal. The scandal involved secret arms deals to free U.S. hostages held in Lebanon.

Reagan closed his speech with a call for support for his nomination of Judge Robert Bork to the Supreme Court.

Reagan said the approval process for Bork was already the longest in 25 years, leaving the nine-member Supreme Court short-handed when the court's work "has increased to near break-point."

Bork's nomination was eventually defeated in the U.S. Senate.