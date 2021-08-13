Back in the day, Aug. 13, 1987: President Ronald Reagan visits North Platte

Crowds totaling more than 8,000 gathered under hazy skies at Lee Bird Field and at the Wild West Arena in North Platte, Nebraska, 34 years ago today as President Ronald Reagan came to town.

Reagan, the first sitting president to visit western Nebraska since Harry Truman rode through on a train in 1950, was welcomed to North Platte with many cheers and little grumbling.

Reagan, in the city to promote changes in economic policies, said in a speech at the arena that "the picture is beginning to brighten for agriculture in America's heartland."

Reagan was invited to Nebraska by Gov. Kay Orr to continue a series of speeches he had been making on the U.S. economy. Agriculture was one element of the president's speech.

"Land values have stabilized, crop prices are firming, and export markets are expanding," Reagan said.

Another several hundred people gathered earlier at the small airport terminal at Lee Bird Field, where Reagan landed aboard Air Force One at 11:30 a.m. Still others were invited to Reagan's luncheon with state business, farm and political leaders at Nebraska sculptor Ted Long's ranch northwest of town.