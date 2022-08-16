Back in the day, Aug. 16, 2005: 'Tommy Lee Goes to College,' which features UNL, debuts

The reality TV series "Tommy Lee Goes to College," which was filmed in Nebraska, debuted 17 years ago today with two half-hour episodes on NBC.

Aside from The former Mötley Crüe drummer, the show spotlighted Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native Matt Ellis (as Lee's roommate) and Omahan Natalie Riedmann (as Lee's "hot tutor"). The true star of the show, however, was the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where the six-episode series was shot.

The two debut episodes attracted about 6 million viewers. UNL officials said they saw a spike of visitors to the college's website after the show aired.

The show basically was a light-hearted look at a rough-edged, tattooed guy who sticks out in an academic setting. Aside from a few bleeped curse words and one drinking scene, "Tommy Lee Goes to College" was a PG representation of college life.

It more or less portrayed UNL in a realistic manner, despite always positioning Lee next to an attractive coed.

One deceiving scene came when edits made it appear Lee lived in Neihardt Hall. He and Ellis actually lived in an off-campus location constructed to look like a dorm room.

Footage combined shots of Lincoln and UNL landmarks, including the State Capitol and the college's bell tower, library, bookstore and football stadium, with blue skies and colorful leaves.

"I think it shows the school and the state in a good light," Chancellor Harvey Perlman said. "It's a comedy show, and parts of it are amusing. But I didn't see anything that upset me."

All in all, the series made the college, Nebraska and its residents look good.

Of all the classes Tommy Lee took, including Native American literature, chemistry and physics, the subject he really connected with was botany.

"I think I was a tree or something in a past life,'' the 42-year-old rocker said in an interview after the show’s premiere. "I've always been attracted to nature.''

Lee, also said he would not hesitate to recommend UNL to young people.

"Absolutely, it's a great place. It's a quaint little place focused on school."