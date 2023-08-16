Demolition began seven years ago today on Omaha’s 62-year-old Civic Auditorium, which for generations had been the scene of political rallies, graduation ceremonies, concerts and sporting events.
“The plan is for the building to be completely down by around Christmastime,” said Brook Bench, who was Omaha’s Parks and Recreation director at the time.
In February 2016, the Omaha City Council voted to approve a $3.1 million contract with Illinois-based DeNovo Constructors Inc. to demolish the building. But the project stalled in March after the contractor ran into financial problems.
Workers with Spirtas Wrecking Co. walk the exterior of the Civic Auditorium on Aug. 16, 2016, after demolition started.
DeNovo stopped work at the site on March 3, 2016, and the city ended the contract and made a claim to the bonding company.
Spirtas Wrecking Co., based in St. Louis, was selected to perform the demolition instead. The company that held the bond chose Spirtas to replace DeNovo.
Workers from the Lincoln-based company New Horizons completed removal of asbestos from the downtown Omaha arena, concert hall and exhibition space one week before demolition started.
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced in August 2014 that the city had selected Tetrad Property Group’s proposal for redeveloping the area, from 17th to 19th Streets and Chicago Street to Capitol Avenue.
Tetrad planned to partner with Iowa-based NuStyle Development Corp., which has redeveloped numerous downtown Omaha buildings into residences and business space. The developers planned to work with architecture and engineering firm HDR Inc. and with Kiewit Building Group.
In 2018, Tetrad pulled out of that agreement, in part over a dispute about incentives.
Stothert then announced in May 2021 that the city had signed an agreement to sell the property to a development group called Civic Corner. The group was being led by White Lotus Group, an Omaha company with a history of developing local large-scale projects.
Civic Corner has said it plans to build a mix of 268 market-rate apartment units, about 120 affordable units, and about 25 townhouses that will be for sale.
Photos: Civic Auditorium demolition and events through the years
Built in 1954, Omaha's Civic Auditorium
outgrew its useful life and was demolished in 2016-17 at a cost of $3.1 million.
Two weeks into the first phase of the Civic Auditorium's demolition in March 2016, crews from asbestos abatement subcontractor New Horizons LLC were told to halt work after city officials were informed that DeNovo Constructors Inc. couldn’t afford to perform the $3.1 million contract.
Warning tape wrapped around a dumpster outside the Civic Auditorium in March 2016.
Dumpster outside Civic Auditorium with asbestos warning tape in March 2016.
Demolition of the Civic Auditorium continues on Sept. 9, 2016.
The Civic Auditorium is in the process of being demolished on Aug. 16, 2016.
A pedestrian passes the rain-soaked ruin of the Civic Auditorium, which was being demolished, near 19th and Chicago Streets in Omaha on Oct. 4, 2016.
Demolition work continues Sept. 9, 2016, at the
Civic Auditorium.
Here, the Omaha Civic Auditorium is in the process of being torn down. Loading shovels are removing debris from the area on Sept. 9, 2016.
The 62-year-old Omaha Civic auditorium outlived its purpose, the city’s leaders decided.
Workers with Spirtas Wrecking Co. walk the exterior of the Civic Auditorium on Aug. 16, 2016, after demolition started.
Portions of the Omaha Civic Auditorium are shown after demolition on Aug. 16, 2016.
Portions of the Omaha Civic Auditorium are shown after demolition on 17th Street.
Demolition of Omaha’s Civic Auditorium was expected to be completed by Christmastime 2016.
Debris is piled up as the Omaha Civic Auditorium is demolished on 17th Street, on Aug. 16, 2016.
The entrance to the Music Hall at 17th and Davenport Streets is torn down.
Debris piles up as the Civic Auditorium is demolished.
A group of workers walk through the rubble of the Omaha Civic Auditorium.
A gaping hole and piles of rubble are left after the demolition of the Civic Auditorium begins.
The Civic Auditorium Music Hall comes down.
Workers overseeing the demolition of the Civic Auditorium.
After several delays, demolition of Omaha's Civic Auditorium began Aug. 16, 2016.
After the first company chosen to demolish the building had financial troubles, Spirtas Wrecking Co., based in St. Louis, was selected to perform the Civic's demolition instead.
After the Civic Auditorium demolition is completed and the site is cleared, redevelopment can begin.
Demolition began Aug. 16, 2016, on the Civic Auditorium in downtown Omaha. A new redevelopment plan was announced in May 2021 with a
key focus on housing.
Auctioneer Russ Moravec calls out bids Oct. 3, 2014, at the first day of the Civic Auditorium’s giant liquidation sale. Approximately 350 bidders showed up in person and another 500 online to the auction. The Oct. 3 sales brought in almost $250,000.
Playbills from past performances were for sale at the Civic Auditorium auction in 2014.
Anton Rocz, of Omaha, looks over the offerings at the public auction of the contents of the Omaha Civic Auditorium conducted by The Auction Mill at the auditorium on Oct. 3, 2014.
An auction of Civic memorabilia took place in 2014. Sentimental collectors, however deep their pockets, had plenty of chances to get their hands on pieces of the auditorium. At the top of that list: signs. Hundreds of them, directing people to entrances, exits, tickets, smoking areas, no smoking areas, beer, alcohol-free zones, dressing rooms and seating sections.
Brian Pfeifer carries a sign through one of the lower levels of the Civic Auditorium that was filled with items for auction in 2014.
Tom Millie, left and Brian Pfeifer, owner-auctioneers at the Auction Mill, examine blueprints of the Municipal Auditorium for the City of Omaha produced by Leo A. Daly Co., dated Sept. 15, 1951. They were found in storage deep within the auditorium.
It’s hard to verify this Baldwin baby grand piano's brushes with fame, but some say it was there when the Rolling Stones played the Music Hall in 1964, and that Neil Diamond and Elton John may have played it.
The seats in the Music Hall are up for auction.
The 2014 liquidation auction included the metal letters, above, that once graced the outside of the Music Hall; a piano that Elton John might have played — as well as the U.S. flag behind it; and plenty of seats, from the upholstered variety to the folding kind.
Tom Millie, left, and Brian Pfeifer, owner-auctioneers at the Auction Mill, unfurled giant sporting event banners for basketball, volleyball and other sporting events as they prepared for the 2014 auction of Civic Auditorium memorabilia.
Hockey great and former Omaha Knight Gordie Howe showed Mike and Kelly Bagley of Gretna a photo in his book during a signing at the Civic Auditorium in 2005.
Hockey great and former Omaha Knight Gordie Howe at his book signing at the Civic Auditorium in 2005.
Pop star Prince sings during the opening of his concert on June 27, 2001, at the Civic Auditorium.
Prince performs at the Omaha Civic Auditorium on June 27, 2001.
Prince performs at the Omaha Civic Auditorium on June 27, 2001.
Crowds gather along Capitol Avenue on Feb. 7, 2008, for Barack Obama's visit to the Civic Auditorium.
Then-Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama drew 10,000 people to Omaha's Civic Auditorium Arena for a Feb. 7, 2008, rally — two days before the Nebraska Democratic caucuses. That year, only Obama opened an office in Nebraska, and the campaigns spent only about 10 days actively organizing in the state.
Papillion-La Vista South High School had its graduation at the Civic Auditorium in 2014. In 2015, the district booked the Ralston Arena. In 2016, the commencements were in Baxter Arena.
Students line up for Omaha Central's graduation on May 18, 2013, at the Civic Auditorium. When the Civic closed in 2014, high schools had to look for other venue options.
