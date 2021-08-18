Back in the day, Aug. 18, 1983: Temps across Nebraska soar past 100 degrees for 3rd straight day

Scorching temperatures continued across Nebraska — and elsewhere in the Midlands — for a third consecutive day 38 years ago today. Authorities said the heat may have caused an Omaha man's death.

William "Billy" Hanson, 54, of 521 N. 33rd St., never regained consciousness after co-workers found him in the back of a concrete-mixer truck. Police said laboratory technicians determined that the temperature in the drum of Hanson's mixer was between 105 and 110. An autopsy was ordered.

High temperatures included 107 at Grand Island, 103 at Lincoln and 101 at North Platte. Omaha's high reached 102 at 72nd and McKinley Streets.

By Aug. 18, Omaha had had 31 days with temperatures of 90 or higher that summer — more than double the number from July and August of 1981 and 1982.

At Lee Bird Field in North Platte, Aug. 16 through Aug. 18 were the hottest three days in a row in 15 years, said Harry Spohn of the National Weather Service.

In Lincoln, residents were urged to conserve water after the system pumped 85.6 million gallons the day before.