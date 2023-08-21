Central High School officially christened its new athletic field 18 years ago today with an all-American spectacle of twirling batons and flags, band tunes and choir melodies, dazzling fireworks and dignitaries' speeches.

Sitting in the bleachers was one highly decorated World War II veteran and his wife, Lee and Willa Seemann, for whom the Field is named.

Central supporters filled about half the 5,500-seat stadium for the dedication on Aug. 21, 2005. The $12.1 million stadium features an artificial turf field and a four-lane, 350-meter track.

The Seemanns, both Central graduates, were major contributors to the stadium. Another donor and famous Central graduate was the late Susan T. Buffett. Her daughter, Susie Buffett, was on hand Sunday night to accept a gift on her mother's behalf. Other Central alumni and community members also were donors to the project.

Then-Sen. Ben Nelson praised the stadium as a shining example of public-private partnerships. Nearby Joslyn Art Museum and Creighton University worked out property arrangements with the Omaha Public Schools to create a space for the field. It is squeezed into about 6 acres between Chicago and Davenport Streets, and 20th and 22nd Streets.

Then-Central High Principal Jerry Bexten called the new stadium one of the most dramatic changes the campus had seen.

Central supporters waited about 45 minutes for a storm to pass before the dedication could begin about 8:45 p.m. They wiped off the wet metal bleachers and sat until officials could get microphones working.

The crowd cheered as purple-clad cheerleaders and athletes ran across the field.

Sports broadcaster Dave Webber emceed the dedication, which included the Central and University of Nebraska at Omaha marching bands playing "Flight," a song written for the event by native Nebraskan Roland Barrett. Barrett, a Peru State College graduate, is a nationally recognized composer and arranger .

The fireworks show capped the evening.

