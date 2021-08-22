Back in the day, Aug. 22, 2004: Mother and three childrren die in house fire

Maria Montañez escaped briefly from the fire that raced through her family's South Omaha home 17 years ago today. But she went back in to try to save her daughters.
Montañez, 34, died in the fire with three of her five daughters: Candy, 6; Angeles, 3; and Dalila, 18 months. Two girls — Laura, 11, and Damaris, 13 — survived, as did Montañez's husband, Arturo Hernandez.
Hernandez rescued one of the girls. Another jumped to safety.
Neighbor Rosa Palos, who was looking out her window as she told emergency dispatchers about the fire at 5 a.m., saw both parents running frantically outside the house.
"She was yelling, 'My children, my daughters, my daughters,' " Palos said.
The home had no working smoke detector. By the time a child sleeping on a mattress in the living room woke up to the horror of smoke and flames, the fire was well on its way to consuming the house.
Friends and neighbors hugged and wept while watching medical examiners work.
The last time Omaha had a fire with as many fatalities was April 1982, when six people died.
Neighbors were amazed by the ferocity of the fire. "I've seen house fires, but not one like this," said Tom Paul, a close friend who lived two doors away.
Gloria Janousek, a neighbor down the street, said at first she thought that her own home was burning. "I had to get up and close the window because heaps of smoke drifted in."
Almost a year later, the Omaha Fire Department confirmed that an unattended candle caused the fire. The candle was one of many that provided light for the family, whose South Omaha rental home had no electricity.
Investigators ruled the fire accidental.