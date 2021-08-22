Back in the day, Aug. 22, 2004: Mother and three childrren die in house fire

Maria Montañez escaped briefly from the fire that raced through her family's South Omaha home 17 years ago today. But she went back in to try to save her daughters.

Montañez, 34, died in the fire with three of her five daughters: Candy, 6; Angeles, 3; and Dalila, 18 months. Two girls — Laura, 11, and Damaris, 13 — survived, as did Montañez's husband, Arturo Hernandez.

Hernandez rescued one of the girls. Another jumped to safety.

Neighbor Rosa Palos, who was looking out her window as she told emergency dispatchers about the fire at 5 a.m., saw both parents running frantically outside the house.

"She was yelling, 'My children, my daughters, my daughters,' " Palos said.

The home had no working smoke detector. By the time a child sleeping on a mattress in the living room woke up to the horror of smoke and flames, the fire was well on its way to consuming the house.

Friends and neighbors hugged and wept while watching medical examiners work.

The last time Omaha had a fire with as many fatalities was April 1982, when six people died.