Back in the day, Aug. 23, 1983: Mix-up sends wrong tiger to Omaha zoo

The big twist in the tiger triplets tale came when Tulip, a 370-pound male cat from Moscow, arrived in Omaha instead of his sister 38 years ago today.

The female tiger had been left at New York's Bronx Zoo, which was to be Tulip's home. The error was immediately noticed in Omaha when the tiger was uncrated on Aug. 23, 1983.

Once zoo Director Lee Simmons and seven zoo employees pulled the last two nails from the huge wood crate and let the cat out of the box, the mistake was easy to see but difficult to explain.

When the door slid up, the tiger stuck its head into the cage and stepped out into the full view of some very startled zookeepers.

"That's the biggest female tiger I've ever seen," Simmons said. Females should be smaller in size, tipping the scales at about 200 pounds, and more delicate in structure.

Then Simmons took another look. His face turned red, and he began laughing so hard he had to leave the room.

"That's a male!" Simmons said. "They shipped us the wrong tiger!"

The Siberian tigers sent to the U.S. from Moscow were triplets. One was a male, the two others females. As part of the swap, Russia was to receive a male sea lion, arranged and paid for by the Omaha zoo.