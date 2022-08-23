Back in the day, Aug. 23, 1983: Tulip the Tiger lands at Omaha zoo by mistake

The big twist in the tale of the tiger triplets came when Tulip, a 370-pound male cat from Moscow, arrived in Omaha instead of his sister 39 years ago today.

The female tiger had been left at New York's Bronx Zoo, which was supposed to be Tulip's home. The error was immediately noticed in Omaha when the tiger was uncrated.

Once zoo Director Lee Simmons and seven zoo employees pulled the last two nails from the huge wood crate and let the cat out of the box, the mistake was easy to see but difficult to explain.

When the door slid up, the tiger stuck its head into the cage and stepped out into the full view of some very startled zookeepers.

"That's the biggest female tiger I've ever seen," Simmons said. Female tigers are generally smaller, tipping the scales at about 200 pounds, and more delicate in structure.

Then Simmons took another look. His face turned red, and he began laughing so hard he had to leave the room.

"That's a male!" Simmons said. "They shipped us the wrong tiger!"

Tulip was part of a set of Siberian tiger triplets — one male and two females — being sent to three U.S. zoos. As part of a swap, Russia was to receive a male sea lion, arranged and paid for by the Omaha zoo.

The male tiger named Tyulpan, or Tulip in English, was supposed to be sent to the Bronx Zoo in New York. One female was to come to Omaha; the other was to go to the Indianapolis Zoo.

Simmons said the error would not be a problem. "We were supposed to have the female for a couple of years for breeding," he said. "Then we were going to swap for the male. We'll just reverse the order."

Bronx Zoo officials didn't realize they had the wrong tiger until the next day.