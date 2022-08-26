Back in the day, Aug. 26, 1977: Native Omaha Days — a homecoming festival for families — debuts

Forty-five years ago today, about 1,100 former Omahans from across the country returned to the city for the first Native Omaha Days.

The four-day homecoming celebration was organized by Bettie McDonald and Vera Johnson, founders of the Native Omaha Club.

The idea for the event was born over cold sandwiches.

McDonald and Johnson hopped a bus from Omaha to California for a trip for “Omaha Days,” a reunion of native Omahans who had moved to the Western state. The reunion turned into a disappointment.

"This ain't no homecoming," McDonald said. "We had to bring our own cheese and lunch meat and eat on a blanket."

“Never again,” the Nebraska women vowed.

So they decided to host their own “Omaha Days” in their city. The days-long annual homecoming festival celebrates North Omaha's culture and history. It is a gathering of people who grew up in Omaha, or spent many years here, to celebrate their roots.

McDonald and Johnson watched the event grow from an idea in the old M&M Lounge to a wildly popular community reunion that draws people from across the country back to Omaha.

The first homecoming brought thousands of people home to dance in the Dreamland Ballroom, shop along the then-bustling North 24th Street business district, or catch up with longtime friends along the block.

The highlight of those homecoming activities was a picnic at N.P. Dodge Park that was attended by an estimated 10,000 people, including the out-of-town guests.

Thousands now return to Omaha every two years for the celebration, and the streets of North Omaha are packed as families, schools and friends hold reunions.