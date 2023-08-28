The final Nebraska State Fair in Lincoln opened with a bang 14 years ago today. Actually, it opened with the hum of 150 kazoos handed out to fairgoers.

What probably was the city’s largest kazoo band played the event’s advertising jingle before officials cut the ribbon to open the 140th Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 28, 2009. The fair was moving to Grand Island in 2010, making way for a research technology park at the Lincoln fairgrounds.

“The mood right now is happy and excited,” said Christine Rasmussen, a fair official. “We’re expecting big crowds. We have been selling advance tickets like none ever before.”

At the conclusion of the 11-day extravaganza, Executive Director Joseph McDermott reported that 367,203 people attended the 2009 fair, a nearly 19 percent increase from 2008.

Joe Andrews of Bassett, Nebraska, secretary of the Fair Board, was enjoying the fun and eating cotton candy.

Andrews said the board worked for more than a year to make the 2009 fair special, adding two grandstand farewell concerts — Hall & Oates on opening night and Montgomery Gentry o Sept. 6.

The Nebraska State Patrol conducted its annual inspection of carnival games to make sure the games could be won through skill and not illegal games of chance.

Jeff Blanton, a manager with C and B Concessions, which operated five booths in the midway, said the inspections reassure the public.

“Peace of mind is a wonderful thing,” Blanton said. “Families come here to have fun.”

The final fair in Lincoln ran from Aug. 28, through Sept. 7, when it ended its 108-year run with a grand celebration parade featuring exotic animals and 98 tractors — the most ever.

The last State Fair in Lincoln