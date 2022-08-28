Back in the day, Aug. 28, 2009: Opening day for the last Nebraska State Fair in Lincoln

The final State Fair in Lincoln opened with a bang 13 years ago today. Actually it opened with the hum of 150 kazoos handed out to fairgoers.
What probably was the city’s largest kazoo band played the event’s advertising jingle before officials cut the ribbon to open the 140th Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 28, 2009. The fair will move to Grand Island in 2010, making way for a research technology park at the Lincoln fairgrounds.
“The mood right now is happy and excited,” said Christine Rasmussen, a fair official. “We’re expecting big crowds. We have been selling advance tickets like none ever before.”
At the conclusion of the 11-day extravaganza, Executive director Joseph McDermott reported that 367,203 people attended the 2009 fair, a nearly 19 percent increase from 2008.
Joe Andrews of Bassett, Neb., secretary of the Fair Board, was enjoying the fun and eating cotton candy.
Andrews said the board worked for more than a year to make this year special, adding two grandstand farewell concerts — Hall & Oates on opening night and Montgomery Gentry Sept. 6.
The State Patrol conducted its annual inspection of carnival games to make sure the games can be won through skill and not illegal games of chance.
Jeff Blanton, a manager with C and B Concessions, which operated five booths in the midway, said the inspections reassure the public.
“Peace of mind is a wonderful thing,” Blanton said. “Families come here to have fun.”
The final fair in Lincoln ran from Aug. 28, through Sept. 7 when it ended its 108-year run with a Grand Celebration parade featuring exotic animals and 98 tractors — the most ever.
The last State Fair in Lincoln
2009: Fairgoers enjoy the midway on the last night of the last Lincoln Nebraska State Fair.
Rodney Albers scrubs the exterior of the food stand he and his wife Lisa operate out of Oklahoma City as they set up for the Nebraska State Fair in Lincoln on Aug. 25, 2009.
Cindy Houselog takes a photo of her friend, Lisa Crumrine, riding a camel at the Nebraska State Fair.
Vietnam veteran Duane Williams salutes during the Air Force song at the State Fair Veterans Day program on Sept. 4, 2009.
Maddie Hotler takes time to pick out one of her prizes on the opening day of the last State Fair in Lincoln.
Lincoln American Legion Post 3 color guard member Lumir Vajgrg marches in the parade as part of the State Fair Veterans Day on Sept. 4, 2009.
Hedrick's Racing Pigs round a corner to the cheers of the crowd during a show at the State Fair on Sept. 6, 2009.
Haley Ehrke (left), 12, from Orleans leads her crossbred steer Wave to the center of the ring after being declared grand champion of the 4-H Market Beef Show by judge Don MacLennan at the State Fair on Sept. 7, 2009.
Fairgoers bounce on the Rave Sports Bongo on the last night of the last Lincoln Nebraska State Fair.
A Wii Resort gaming area was set up inside the State Fair to allow the attendees some relaxing gaming and shade in the heat of the day.
Megan Speicher and her daughter Fayth Pate watch an HO-Scale model train at the Lincoln Area Model Railroad Club and Museum display at the State Fair on Sept. 5, 2009.
Chris Stone (left) prepares an order at Topper during the State Fair. Stone is the grandson of Larry Price, the man who started Topper at the fair in 1934 and went on to open King's Food Host restaurants.
Jill Fleet aka Thrill Kill Jill puts the head of a snake in her mouth during the Lucky Daredevil Thrillshow at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 30, 2009.
Brothers Raymond Huynh, 10, and Bamon Huynh, 7, both of Lincoln, enjoy an early morning ride at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 29, 2009.
Tyler Fleet, who goes by the stage name of Tyler Fyre, swallows a flaming torch during the Lucky Daredevil Thrillshow at the State Fair Aug. 30, 2009.
Mussie Ridge, 19 months, on the midway Sept. 4, 2009, at the Nebraska State Fair.
Katie Rhodes, 5, Lincoln, enjoys another round of the fun house Sept. 4, 2009, at the Nebraska State Fair.
Jenna Trumete, 14, from Phillips and Kallie Rother, 14, from Grand Island await their turn to show their horses at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 29, 2009.
Blake Kliewer, age 4, from Aurora waits anxiously for his airbrushed T-shirt at the Nebraska State Fair on Aug. 29, 2009.
