Back in the day, Aug. 31, 2001: An era of printing at The World-Herald ends and a new one begins

The World-Herald printed its last newspapers on Aug. 31, 2001, on its aging Goss letterpress presses tucked into a corner of its building at 14th and Dodge Streets.

The last papers from the old press were the Metropolitan Edition, delivered to Omaha subscribers during the afternoon.

A few hours later, printing of the newspaper moved across the street to the company's $125 million Freedom Center facility at 14th Street and Capitol Avenue and to new offset presses produced by MAN Roland in Augsburg, Germany.

Then-Publisher John Gottschalk said the transition marks a significant and sentimental milestone in the newspaper's history of 116 years of uninterrupted publication.

"As much as we're looking forward to turning on the new presses," he said, "when you silence a press — when you darken it forever — it's almost a spiritual moment."

The old presses brought generations of readers news of war and peace, weddings and funerals, elections and recipes, sports and editorials, criminals and the comics.

One of The World-Herald's three eight-unit presses — known as No. 53 — finished its last press run earlier in the week when it printed an advertising product.

It was the oldest of the presses, and had been used continuously since The World-Herald moved to its current offices at 14th and Dodge Streets in 1948.

Presses No. 98 and No. 22 — younger but virtually twins of No. 53 — were retired during a press-room ceremony attended by more than 100 World-Herald retirees.

Russ Lambert of Valley, who retired four years earlier as the lead pressman on No. 98 after more than 49 years with the company, joined other retired press operators in starting and stopping the afternoon run.

"All the time I worked there, I knew this day was coming," Lambert said of the transition to computer-controlled presses.

"I wanted to be out of there before they made the change. But these old presses have been held together for a long time by wire and all the junk they could buy to keep them running. They've done their duty. It's time to let them go to sleep."