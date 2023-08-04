Time Out restaurant opened Aug. 4, 1969, and for decades held the unofficial title as one of Omaha's best fried chicken restaurants.

The restaurant, at 3518 N. 30th St., was first established by the Swanson Corp., with Johnny Carson as chairman of the board of the restaurant franchise company that opened it. Omahans Bob Gibson, the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher, and basketball star Bob Boozer were stockholders. Both were in Omaha to mark the opening ceremony of the restaurant 54 years ago today.

Nearly 400 people gathered in the parking lot in the rain at the rear of the restaurant for opening ceremonies. Those in attendance included Nebraska Lt. Gov. John E. Everroad; State Sen. Edward Danner; J. Collins, president of Time Out Inc.; Dr. Claude H. Organ, Jr., a member of the Time Out board; and Miss Omaha Kathryn Pope.

Originally, the plan was for the restaurant to be part of a large franchise restaurant operation that would bring many members of minority groups into the food business. But, those plans were sidetracked because high interest rates and tight money made it impossible for these minority group members to get loans to finance franchises.

The restaurant specialized in hamburgers, fried chicken, French fries and other takeout foods. The Big Bob burger was named after Bob Boozer. But the real star was always the fried chicken. The restaurant was fittingly named the winner of a World-Herald fried chicken food prowl in 2012.

A World-Herald food reviewer wrote: "The place is legendary for a reason. The flavor of the crisp outer crust — with a hint of cayenne pepper, one ingredient in the restaurant's secret spice-loaded marinade — melts into the meat. It's spicy but not too spicy, greasy but not too greasy."

That secret recipe comes from the Mercer family, who purchased the restaurant in 1972, making Time-Out one of the oldest Black-owned business in North Omaha.

Photos: Time Out restaurant through the years