Back in the day, Aug. 4, 2017: Bald eagle named Bolt receives skin graft at Omaha zoo

A skin graft to help an injured bald eagle heal went well four years ago today.

The bird was found with a scab-like mark on his head in May 2017 near Syracuse, Nebraska, and was taken to Fontenelle's Forest's rehabilitation center near Elmwood.

The skin graft was done at the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, and Dr. Coleen Stice and zoo veterinarian Dr. Trenton Shrader spoke at a press conference afterward.

"Everything went very smoothly," said Stice, an Omaha plastic surgeon and a member of the team that performed the surgery.

In July, Stice had determined that the bird had suffered an electrical burn, possibly caused by a power line, that destroyed the tissue and feathers on the top of his head, leaving only one thin layer of bone covering the eagle's brain.

During the procedure, feathered skin was removed from the eagle's inner leg and attached to his head. The skin graft was an essential step for the bird to be released into the wild. Without feathers, the bird would suffer dangerous sunburn.

The zoo continued to care for the eagle after the surgery. The feathers on the top of the bird’s head, which were both brown and white, continued to grow.