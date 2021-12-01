Back in the day, Dec. 1, 1966: Lee Simmons joins Omaha zoo as first resident veterinarian

Fifty-five years ago today, Dr. Lee Simmons came to Omaha from the Columbus (Ohio) Municipal Zoo to become the fledgling Henry Doorly Zoo's first resident veterinarian.

Four years later, he was king of the jungle when he became the zoo director.

When Doc Simmons, a native Arizonan, arrived as veterinarian, the zoo had just 10 full-time employees. Under Simmons’ leadership, the zoo evolved from a bleak Midwestern menagerie into a globally acclaimed collection of animals and exhibits seen by more than 2 million visitors annually and now known as the Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. Many of the insects, plants and creatures inhabiting the jungles, deserts, savannas, waters and islands at the zoo dwell in a realm that Simmons created.

The opening of the $15 million Lied Jungle in 1992 vaulted the zoo into the ranks of the nation's best. The 1.5-acre indoor tropical rain forest features the jungle habitats of Asia, Africa, South America and Australia.