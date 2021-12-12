Back in the day, Dec. 12, 1917: Father Flanagan founded Boys Town

In 1917, a young immigrant priest from Ireland had grown discouraged in his work with homeless, destitute men in Omaha.

So, 104 years ago today, Father Edward J. Flanagan borrowed $90 from a friend, Omaha attorney and businessman Henry Monsky, and rented a drafty Victorian-style boardinghouse at 25th and Dodge Streets to open the first location of the now-influential and historic Boys Town.

“There are no bad boys,” Flanagan is famous for saying. “There is only bad environment, bad training, bad example, bad thinking.”

Father Flanagan welcomed all boys, regardless of their race or religion (something that was unheard of in that era). Homeless and delinquent youngsters from all over Omaha and beyond began showing up at the doorstep.

Flanagan’s vision was so radical at that time in America that many said it would never succeed. Through difficult times, Flanagan persevered and proved what was possible.

As more boys continued to seek refuge there, the home quickly outgrew its space. In 1921, again using borrowed money, Father Flanagan purchased Overlook Farm outside Omaha. This became the permanent site of his Home for Boys, and soon would be known as the Village of Boys Town.