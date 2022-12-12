Back in the day, Dec. 12, 1917: Father Flanagan founded Boys Town

In 1917, a young immigrant priest from Ireland had grown discouraged in his work with homeless, destitute men in Omaha.

So, 105 years ago today, Father Edward J. Flanagan borrowed $90 from a friend, Omaha attorney and businessman Henry Monsky, and rented a drafty Victorian-style boardinghouse at 25th and Dodge Streets to open the first location of the now-influential and historic Boys Town.

“There are no bad boys,” Flanagan is famous for saying. “There is only bad environment, bad training, bad example, bad thinking.”

Father Flanagan welcomed all boys, regardless of their race or religion — something that was unheard of in that era — to his home for children. Homeless and delinquent youngsters from all over Omaha and beyond began showing up at the doorstep.

Flanagan’s vision was so radical at that time in America that many said it would never succeed. Through difficult times, Flanagan persevered and proved what was possible.

As more boys continued to seek refuge there, the home quickly outgrew its space. In 1921, again using borrowed money, Father Flanagan purchased Overlook Farm outside Omaha. This became the permanent site of his Home for Boys, and soon would be known as the Village of Boys Town.

Father Flanagan’s long-ago vision of hope and faith sparked a revolution in child care that echoes today at Boys Town. His dream to make the world a better place for children lives on because so many people believe that every child deserves to be loved and to live a healthy, positive life.

"Boys Town," a 1938 biographical film starring Spencer Tracy as Flanagan, won two Academy Awards — one for best story and one for Spencer as best actor.

Before leaving on such a trip to Europe in 1948, Father Flanagan was asked if anyone was dedicated enough to carry on his work at Boys Town. He replied: “The work will continue, you see, whether I am there or not, because it is God’s work, not mine.”

Flanagan died May 15 in Berlin, and his funeral was held on May 21, 1948, in Dowd Memorial Catholic Chapel at Boys Town.

Founded as a children’s home, Boys Town has changed over the years into one of the largest nonprofit child services and health care organizations in the country.

