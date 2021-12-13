Back in the day, Dec. 13, 2002: Alexander Payne's film 'About Schmidt' is released

Nineteen years ago today, Omaha native Alexander Payne's third film, "About Schmidt," was theatrically released to the general public by New Line Cinema.

Shooting for the movie had brought Payne back to Nebraska; filming occurred in Omaha, Lincoln and Nebraska City.

"About Schmidt" was perhaps Payne's first drama, one reviewer said when the movie was released. It could fairly be called a comedy-drama, and there are funny scenes. But the somber first third or so offers dark humor at best, within a mood of sorrow and loss.

The story is a cautionary tale about a man who has smothered himself for the sake of others. Another character tells Warren Schmidt, played by Jack Nicholson, "Inside, you're a sad man."

Struggling to free his beloved daughter from an ill-advised wedding, Schmidt calls on everything he has for the effort.

Nicholson was nominated for an Oscar as best actor for the role. Kathy Bates was nominated for best supporting actress.

In 2002, Payne said "About Schmidt" was his Omaha movie, despite the fact that his two previous movies, "Citizen Ruth" and "Election," also were filmed here.