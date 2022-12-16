Back in the day, Dec. 16, 1973: Decatur residents celebrate long-serving OWH paper carrier

Forty-nine years ago today, Decatur, Nebraska, residents celebrated Charles Byram Day.

At the time, Byram was the longest-serving carrier of the Omaha World-Herald and had delivered the most copies of the newspaper. He was set to deliver his 1 millionth newspaper within days following the celebration.

For 35 years Byram began his route at 6 a.m., so reliably that it was said Decatur residents could set their watches by his arrival at their front doors. In celebration the community of 700 gathered from 2-4 p.m. on Dec. 16, 1973, at the Methodist Church in Burt County to say thank you.

Byram, who was born developmentally disabled, had an infectious grin that all of Decatur knew him by.

Residents say he had a sunny disposition, an excellent memory and an acute sense of responsibility. They recalled that there were times during blizzards when his papers were late arriving from Omaha. Byram battled through snowdrifts to apologize to his customers that the papers would be late, then went back to make his deliveries when the papers arrived.

Byram's six siblings also at one time or another held World-Herald paper routes. Once grown, all of his siblings moved away from Decatur, but Charles, 55, remained and made a career as a newspaper carrier.

"My route is my life and my customers are all my friends," he said before delivering his 1 millionth World-Herald.

Ida Marr, schoolteacher and chairperson of Charles Byram Day, said Decatur wanted to thank him for his cheerfulness and service far above the call of duty. "He lives to please and service is his magnificent obsession," she said.

Byram retired in 1983 and had delivered an estimated 1,183,500 copies over his 45-year career. He died in 2001.

