Back in the day, Dec. 16, 2017: Husker volleyball beats Florida to win fifth national title

Four years ago today, the largest crowd in college volleyball history at the time raised the roof.
In front of an electric crowd of 18,516 in Kansas City's Sprint Center, the Huskers dispatched the Florida Gators 25-22, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16. More than 12,000 fans dressed in red took to their feet, with many raising cellphones to record the moment.
Nebraska’s win over No. 2-seeded Florida sent the Huskers off the court and into the history book with their fifth NCAA volleyball championship. It was an unforeseen title that cemented a legacy for Nebraska’s upperclassmen, who became the first players in the program’s history to win two national championships.
When the crowd erupted after match point, the dogpile descended on NU senior Kelly Hunter, the setter from Papillion who led the Huskers on the floor. Then confetti dropped from the ceiling. Then came the ESPN cameras and championship T-shirts and hats and awards.
As the gold confetti rained down and cheers bounced off the roof, a jubilant team raised the championship trophy. The Huskers were making their eighth appearance in the NCAA final. Nebraska is now 5-4 in its appearances, including 4-2 under coach John Cook, following a runner-up finish in 2018.
A well-coached, well-prepared team that’s consistently among the nation’s very best.
Driven, home-grown talent.
Toughness, unity of purpose and resiliency.
A fan base that travels with its team in droves.
All those things were certainly on display as the 2017 Huskers proved a gritty and cohesive bunch, one that rallied around a motto that the players themselves came up with in preseason: "With each other, for each other."
Junior Mikaela Foecke and Hunter shared the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player honor, a fitting accolade for the two Huskers who had their hands on so much of Nebraska’s success.
“This has been an unbelievable, fun season to coach,” Cook said. “I really appreciate it. When you have teams like this, you’ve got to enjoy every moment.”