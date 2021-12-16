Back in the day, Dec. 16, 2017: Husker volleyball beats Florida to win fifth national title

Four years ago today, the largest crowd in college volleyball history at the time raised the roof.

In front of an electric crowd of 18,516 in Kansas City's Sprint Center, the Huskers dispatched the Florida Gators 25-22, 25-17, 18-25, 25-16. More than 12,000 fans dressed in red took to their feet, with many raising cellphones to record the moment.

Nebraska’s win over No. 2-seeded Florida sent the Huskers off the court and into the history book with their fifth NCAA volleyball championship. It was an unforeseen title that cemented a legacy for Nebraska’s upperclassmen, who became the first players in the program’s history to win two national championships.

When the crowd erupted after match point, the dogpile descended on NU senior Kelly Hunter, the setter from Papillion who led the Huskers on the floor. Then confetti dropped from the ceiling. Then came the ESPN cameras and championship T-shirts and hats and awards.

As the gold confetti rained down and cheers bounced off the roof, a jubilant team raised the championship trophy. The Huskers were making their eighth appearance in the NCAA final. Nebraska is now 5-4 in its appearances, including 4-2 under coach John Cook, following a runner-up finish in 2018.