Back in the day, Dec. 19, 1985: 'Stepping Toward Tomorrow' is theme for ninth annual Beautillion

In white tie and tails, 26 young beaus and their 26 belles were "Stepping Toward Tomorrow" 36 years ago today at the annual Beautillion.

Sponsored by the Urban League Guild, the event was held at the Peony Park ballroom.

The Beautillion program was designed to serve as a fundraiser to provide mentorship and scholarships for Omaha-area high school boys through confidence development, self-esteem building and community awareness workshops.

The young man who raises the most money through ticket and ad sales is named Mr. Beautillion.

Since 1977, the Beautillion has been held annually for African American high school seniors in the Omaha, Bellevue, Ralston and Lincoln areas.

An exception occurred in 2020, when the annual fundraiser was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 event took place Nov. 27.

Besides providing mentoring for the young men, the event gives the participants' mothers the opportunity to present their sons to the public as they transition into manhood. The participants go through months of rehearsals, workshops and community service projects.