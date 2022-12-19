 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Dec. 19, 2015: Nebraska volleyball wins 4th national title with sweep of Texas

Nebraska volleyball

Nebraska posted a three-set sweep of Texas in the NCAA national championship match at the then-CenturyLink Center in Omaha on Dec. 19, 2015.

 MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD

Texas had remained a puzzle to Nebraska volleyball for the past seven years. The Longhorns had won five straight meetings and nine of the last 10, beating NU in every month and each venue where the teams would play.

But on Dec. 19, 2015, at the then-CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska finally solved the riddle on the biggest stage in college volleyball. The Huskers muted each past Texas torment and vanquished every burnt orange demon by winning one of the most-coveted matches in series history and, with it, the national championship.

Seven years ago today, the Huskers captured their fourth NCAA title behind a fairy-tale performance by freshman outside hitter Mikaela Foecke, who propelled Nebraska to an improbable 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 sweep. Foecke was named MVP of the all-tournament team after collecting 19 kills on a .385 hitting percentage in the championship match.

Nebraska was unflappable, hitting .311 with only 12 attack errors. Setter Kelly Hunter had 42 set assists, and Justine Wong-Orantes’ match-high 17 digs extended rallies long enough for the Huskers to get kills and the momentum that came with them.

Backed by what was, at the time, an NCAA-record crowd of 17,561 fans, Nebraska (32-4) paid back Texas (30-3) for a September loss in Austin that came in five sets. 

Huskers fans cheer

Husker fans cheer after the Nebraska volleyball team's championship-match win over the Texas Longhorns at the then-CenturyLink Center in Omaha on Dec. 19, 2015. 

“It’s hard to put into words the environment tonight,” Nebraska coach John Cook said. “The setting, Nebraska versus Texas and the crowd, a national championship match, ESPN — everything that went with it. For us to come out and play a great match against a great team, it was just awesome to see. It was just awesome to watch.”

