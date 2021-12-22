 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
Back in the day, Dec. 22, 1965: Native Omahan Gale Sayers named NFL Rookie of the Year
0 comments

Back in the day, Dec. 22, 1965: Native Omahan Gale Sayers named NFL Rookie of the Year

1965-12-23

Gale Sayers with his parents, Bernice and Roger Sayers, in 1965. "All of us coming up behind Gale Sayers wanted to be Gale Sayers," says former Husker running back Mike Green.

 DON LEE, THE WORLD-HERALD

The stories are distinct, but their origin is the same: a neighborhood so vibrant, so unified that individual accomplishments and devastations touched every house from Tech High to Kountze Park. A neighborhood where, depending on the night, they might see Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Ray Charles, James Brown, Joe Louis, Jesse Owens or Jackie Robinson – just walking down 24th Street. A neighborhood despite its humble size and remote location in middle America, became a progressive beacon in the national protest movement, recognized by would-be presidents and would-be revolutionaries.

Fifty-six years ago today, native Omahan Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears was voted Rookie of the Year in the National Football League.  

Sayers had a record total of 22 touchdowns and led the NFL in scoring with 132 points.

"I'm very elated at this honor," said the usually reticent Sayers, whose record-breaking debut as a pro halfback gave him a landslide victory in an Associated Press poll of 42 experts in the 14 NFL cities. 

Sayers, a shy guy with a swift stride, vomited before every game in 1965. Too nervous. But he epitomized grace. During an era of three yards and a cloud of dust, he made football artistic. Tackling him was like catching smoke. A marked man for gang-tackles, "Galloping Gale" showed great durability.

"Every new player thinks about becoming Rookie of the Year in this league, but I never realized I might get that honor. There were fine rookies all around, especially on our Bears — fellows like Dick Butkus, Jimmy Jones and Dick Gordon. I hope I don't run into that sophomore jinx," Sayers said.

Sayers rookie award was the third time in the past five NFL seasons that the Bears had produced the Rookie of the Year.

Sayers, who grew up in North Omaha, was part of Omaha's greatest generation of athletes. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2013 and died in September 2020 at age 77.

"All of us coming up behind Gale Sayers wanted to be Gale Sayers," former Husker running back Mike Green once said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden promises 500 million free COVID-19 rapid tests

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert