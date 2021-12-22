Back in the day, Dec. 22, 1965: Native Omahan Gale Sayers named NFL Rookie of the Year

Fifty-six years ago today, native Omahan Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears was voted Rookie of the Year in the National Football League.
Sayers had a record total of 22 touchdowns and led the NFL in scoring with 132 points.
"I'm very elated at this honor," said the usually reticent Sayers, whose record-breaking debut as a pro halfback gave him a landslide victory in an Associated Press poll of 42 experts in the 14 NFL cities.
Sayers, a shy guy with a swift stride, vomited before every game in 1965. Too nervous. But he epitomized grace. During an era of three yards and a cloud of dust, he made football artistic. Tackling him was like catching smoke. A marked man for gang-tackles, "Galloping Gale" showed great durability.
"Every new player thinks about becoming Rookie of the Year in this league, but I never realized I might get that honor. There were fine rookies all around, especially on our Bears — fellows like Dick Butkus, Jimmy Jones and Dick Gordon. I hope I don't run into that sophomore jinx," Sayers said.
Sayers rookie award was the third time in the past five NFL seasons that the Bears had produced the Rookie of the Year.
Sayers, who grew up in North Omaha, was part of Omaha's greatest generation of athletes. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2013 and died in September 2020 at age 77.
"All of us coming up behind Gale Sayers wanted to be Gale Sayers," former Husker running back Mike Green once said.