Back in the day, Dec. 22, 1965: Native Omahan Gale Sayers named NFL Rookie of the Year

Fifty-six years ago today, native Omahan Gale Sayers of the Chicago Bears was voted Rookie of the Year in the National Football League.

Sayers had a record total of 22 touchdowns and led the NFL in scoring with 132 points.

"I'm very elated at this honor," said the usually reticent Sayers, whose record-breaking debut as a pro halfback gave him a landslide victory in an Associated Press poll of 42 experts in the 14 NFL cities.

Sayers, a shy guy with a swift stride, vomited before every game in 1965. Too nervous. But he epitomized grace. During an era of three yards and a cloud of dust, he made football artistic. Tackling him was like catching smoke. A marked man for gang-tackles, "Galloping Gale" showed great durability.

"Every new player thinks about becoming Rookie of the Year in this league, but I never realized I might get that honor. There were fine rookies all around, especially on our Bears — fellows like Dick Butkus, Jimmy Jones and Dick Gordon. I hope I don't run into that sophomore jinx," Sayers said.

Sayers rookie award was the third time in the past five NFL seasons that the Bears had produced the Rookie of the Year.