Back in the day, Dec. 25, 2009: Storm paralyzes the Midlands, delays Christmas gatherings

Thirteen years ago, a blizzard of epic proportions paralyzed the Midlands, upending holiday plans and leaving people stranded far from home.

Family gatherings were postponed, flights were canceled and messy streets got worse.

The weather left some with no choice but to spend Christmas much differently from what they had planned. Despite the headaches, many retained the holiday spirit.

In the Omaha area, the storm began as freezing rain and snow on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Snow began falling in earnest on Christmas Eve and continued into Saturday, Dec. 26, according to weather service records.

From Dec. 23 through Dec. 26, Omaha received 11.5 inches of snow, with most falling Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. That two-day combination delivered Omaha, Lincoln and Norfolk their highest two-day snow totals on record.

As of 6 p.m. Dec. 25, 2009, Omaha’s Eppley Airfield had received 9.6 inches of snow from the storm. Despite the blizzard conditions, Omaha did not set a record for snowfall on Christmas Day itself. As of midnight, 5.1 inches had fallen. The record, set in 1941, was 6 inches.

The Christmas blizzard was one of a series of storms that made the winter of 2009-2010 historic. Omaha went a record number of days — 88 — with snow on the ground.

At the height of the 2009 storm, eastbound Interstate 80 closed near Grand Island and westbound I-80 at York. Travelers and semitrailer truck drivers filled hotels, motels and truck stops.

Snowfall totals around the metro area were in the 9- to 10-inch range, meteorologist Josh Boustead of the National Weather Service said.

Photos: Looking back at Omaha's 2009 blizzard