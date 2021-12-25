 Skip to main content
Back in the day, Dec. 25, 2010: King Kong owner thanks his customers with free food on Christmas
In 2009, King Kong restaurants offered free meals on Christmas Day at three metro locations — 44th and Dodge Streets; 13th Street and Deer Park Boulevard; and 72nd and Q Streets — to celebrate 15 years in business. It was the restaurants' first annual Customer Appreciation Day. The restaurants followed suit in 2010 with the free meals.

 JOHN KEENAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

Eleven years ago today, King Kong restaurants offered free meals at its three metro-area locations to celebrate 16 years in business.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, the restaurants gave one free dinner per customer. Dinner choices were a burger, fries and a drink; or a gyro, fries and a drink to dine-in customers only. 

Beef and a compressed beef-lamb loaf that are signature foods of Greek restaurateur Nick Triantafillou had lines of people out the door in the 20-degree cold around the noon hour on Christmas.

Long lines snaked out the doors and through the narrow entries of all three locations — 44th and Dodge Streets; 13th Street and Deer Park Boulevard; and 72nd and Q Streets. 

A blizzard didn’t keep people away in 2009. Triantafillou said his restaurants served 2,500 meals as part of its first annual customer appreciation day.

In 2010, about 300 people had been served at the Dodge Street location by 11:30 a.m.

By 12:30 p.m., Triantafillou’s crew at the 72nd and Q Streets location had served at least 700 people. 

In this second year of the giveaway, Triantafillou didn’t anticipate running out of food. He was prepared.

After all, he said, “Christmas only comes once a year.”

