Back in the day, Dec. 31, 2008: Photojournalist Rudy Smith ends 45-year career at World-Herald

Rudy Smith, who was the first full-time Black employee in The World-Herald’s newsroom, began his career in 1963 — the same year Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. Smith retired 14 years ago today.

During his 45 years as a photographer, he captured U.S. presidents, football stars, convicted murderers and community leaders.

Being the first — and the only — Black employee was hard. It was three or four years, he said, before another Black person was hired in the newsroom.

Smith started as a copy messenger, then worked as a darkroom technician. He put himself through college at Omaha University, now the University of Nebraska at Omaha, by working at the paper. Eventually, he became a full-time photographer. Smith always loved taking pictures, but working for The World-Herald was more than that for him.

Smith was known for many contributions, chief among them his approach to documenting life in Nebraska, in Omaha and in the city's Black community.

He said his intention was to capture life, Black life, as it is. He saw himself more as a realist than an artist.

For this, Ernie Britt saw to it that Smith was installed in the Nebraska Black Sports Hall of Fame.

Smith lettered in track, football and wrestling at Central High, but it was his eye and his presence that won him Britt's admiration. Smith found a role documenting the careers of Black athletes in the state.

His last year at the paper will be remembered for the election of Barack Obama, the country's first Black president.

Smith died in 2019 after receiving an unexpected cancer diagnosis several weeks prior. He was 74.

When asked, in 2008, how he felt about being the first Black employee in the newsroom of Nebraska's largest paper, he said being first wasn't important to him.

"What's important to me is that I'm not the last."

For Smith, his career was about breaking barriers here, in Nebraska, and he did what he set out to do.

"My whole purpose of coming here was to open doors for minorities," Smith said. "Something had to be done. Somebody had to do it. So why not me?"

