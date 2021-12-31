Back in the day, Dec. 31, 2008: World-Herald photographer Rudy Smith retires after 45-year career

Rudy Smith, who was the first full-time Black employee in The World-Herald’s newsroom, began his career in 1963 — the same year Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. Smith retired 13 years ago today.

During his 45 years as a photographer, he captured U.S. presidents, football stars, convicted murderers and community leaders.

Being the first — and the only — Black employee was hard. It was three or four years, he said, before another Black person was hired in the newsroom.

Smith, started as a copy messenger, then worked as a darkroom technician. He put himself through college at Omaha University, now the University of Nebraska at Omaha, by working at the paper. Eventually, he became a full-time photographer. Smith always loved taking pictures, but working for The World-Herald was more than that for him.

Smith was known for many contributions, chief among them his approach to documenting life in Nebraska, in Omaha and in the city's Black community.

He said his intention was to capture life, Black life, as it is. He saw himself more as a realist than an artist.