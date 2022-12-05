Back in the day, Dec. 5, 1972: Nebraska's Johnny Rodgers named Heisman winner

In Wednesday's episode, Adam is joined by Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers to reflect on the Huskers' 2020 season, if Nebraska should have decided to play in a bowl game, Scott Frost's offense, Wan'Dale Robinson's multi-faceted role with NU and more.
Fifty years ago today, Johnny Rodgers, Nebraska's all-purpose back, won the Heisman Trophy, which honors the year's most outstanding college football player.
Neill A. McAllister, president of the Downtown Athletic Club of New York, which sponsored the 38th annual award, made the announcement.
Rodgers, the first Nebraska player to win the prestigious award, received 1,310 points. Oklahoma running back Greg Pruitt was second with 966 points, followed by middle guard Rich Glover, Rodgers' Nebraska teammate, with 652.
Rodgers, a 21-year-old English major from Omaha, had faced questions about whether his youthful brushes with the law should affect his consideration as a Heisman candidate. His performance on the football field had to be overwhelmingly convincing to overcome those concerns about his character.
He averaged 13.8 yards e
very time he touched the ball as a runner, receiver or kick returner.
Rodgers, a dazzling performer, received 301 first-place votes to Pruitt's 117. Rodgers was the top vote-getter in all sections of the nation.
He led the Huskers to national championships in 1970 and 1971 and to an 8-2-1 record in 1972 that was good enough to put ninth-ranked Nebraska into the Orange Bowl against Notre Dame.
During an interview with The World-Herald after the Heisman win, Rodgers said: "When I got underneath a punt or ready to catch a pass, it helped me to know there were about 80,000 fans there to help me. I know I haven't pleased everybody, but I feel now that I have more friends than enemies. This award has help me change my outlook on a lot of things."
Photos: Johnny Rodgers through the years
Johnny Rodgers, Coach Dick Christie and Willie Bob "Tex" Johnson on Oct. 26, 1966.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers, second from left, in 1967 with Omaha Tech teammates Johnny Ray (27), Paul Griego (21) and Robert Faulkner (42).
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers, pictured here on June 6, 1967, was voted high school athlete of the year while at Omaha Tech.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers at Omaha Tech in 1968.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Wake Forest's Dick Chaluda tackles Johnny Rodgers on Sept. 12, 1970, at Memorial Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers scores during Nebraska's 28-0 win over Army on Sept. 26, 1970, at Memorial Stadium.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers uses his helmet as a bench after his 56-yard punt return for a touchdown against Oklahoma State on Oct. 24, 1970, in Lincoln.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers' diving catch kept Nebraska's final drive alive in the Game of the Century against Oklahoma on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers of Nebraska is pictured Oct. 19, 1971.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers runs the ball during the Huskers' 35-31 win over Oklahoma nicknamed "The Game of the Century," played on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers turns up the sideline on a punt return as Joe Blahak (27) looks to block Jon Harrison (12) during the "Game of the Century" against Oklahoma on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers pulls into the clear on his punt return for a touchdown in the "Game of the Century" against Oklahoma on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers celebrates his punt return for a touchdown against Oklahoma in the "Game of the Century" on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Larry Jacobson (75) joins Johnny Rodgers in celebrating Rodgers' punt return touchdown against Oklahoma in the "Game of the Century" on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers signals to Jerry Tagge that he's open on Nebraska's final drive during the "Game of the Century" against Oklahoma on Nov. 25, 1971, at Owen Field in Norman, Oklahoma.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers looks at native Hawaiian weapons while sitting on his balcony overlooking the beach in Hawaii on Dec. 5, 1971. The Huskers beat Hawaii 45-3 on Dec. 4 in Honolulu.
RICH JANDA, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers gives an interview after Nebraska beat Hawaii in Honolulu on Dec. 4, 1971.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers, left, was the recipient of the Stellar Award during the Super Star Banquet at Horace Mann Junior High. Presenting the award was Rodney Wead, executive director of Wesley House.
TOM PLAMBECK, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers returns a punt 77 yards for a touchdown in the 1972 Orange Bowl against Alabama in Miami. Nebraska won 38-6.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers gives Rex Lowe a hug after presenting the game ball to him after the Orange Bowl victory against Alabama on Jan. 1, 1972, in Miami. Lowe was in a wheelchair because of Hodgkins disease.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers runs past Kansas State defenders during the Huskers' 59-7 blowout of the Wildcats on Nov. 18, 1972, in Lincoln.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers reaches out to attempt a catch during the Huskers' 17-14 loss to Oklahoma on Nov. 23, 1972, in Lincoln.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers flies for a pass, but it's broken up by Keith Pope, as Oklahoma beat Nebraska 17-14 on Nov. 24, 1972, in Lincoln.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers and his mother admire her new "Johnny R" table in December 1972.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers won the 1972 Heisman Trophy for Nebraska.
UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA
Johnny Rodgers, right, talks with Jerry Tagge and Bob Devaney in this 1992 photo.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Rodgers, Marlin Briscoe, Bob Boozer and Gale Sayers at the first annual Wesley House Golf outing at Deer Creek Golf Course on June 19, 2006.
RUDY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers poses for photos in his jersey on Aug. 17, 2010. His most amazing statistic during his career at NU was averaging 13.8 yards every time he touched the ball as a runner, receiver or kick returner.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers with the national championship trophy during the 40th reunion of the 1970 National Championship team on Oct. 15, 2010, at NU's Wick Alumni Center in Lincoln.
MARK DAVIS, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Eric Crouch, Johnny Rodgers, award recipient Joe Adams and Mike Rozier pose with their trophies at the Grand Inaugural Gala for the Johnny "The Jet" Rodgers Return Specialist Award held at Anthony's Steakhouse near 72nd and F Streets in Omaha. Crouch, Rodgers and Rozier all won Heisman Trophies at NU.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Former Omaha Tech football players, including Johnny Rodgers, talk about a historic 1967 game against Omaha Westside on July 12, 2012.
JAMES R. BURNETT, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska football legend Johnny Rodgers and Pee Wee Harrison of Meadowlark Lemon's Harlem All Stars visit Norris Middle School in Omaha on Nov. 26, 2012.
KENT SIEVERS, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers greets the press at the State Capitol on Nov. 14, 2013, after getting fully pardoned of a felony conviction wherein he was convicted in Lancaster County and sentenced on June 15, 1971, to a term of two years probation for larceny.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers testifies at the State Capitol on Nov. 14, 2013, during his pardon hearing for a felony conviction wherein he was convicted in Lancaster County and sentenced on June 15, 1971, to two years of probation for larceny.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers, right, and Rich Glover salute the Memorial Stadium crowd in the third quarter against Illinois on Sept. 27, 2014.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North Principal Gene R. Haynes, left, talks with Johnny Rodgers during a street dedication in honor of Haynes outside Omaha North on Oct. 24, 2014. North 36th Street just outside of Omaha North was renamed to Gene R. Haynes Street.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Marlin Briscoe and Johnny Rodgers pose for a photo before a ceremony to rename a section of Burt Street, between 30th and 33rd Streets, Johnny Rodgers Street on July 30, 2015.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers poses for pictures after a ceremony to rename a section of Burt Street, between 30th and 33rd Streets, Johnny Rodgers Street on July 30, 2015.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers and former Iowa player Tim Dwight shake hands after being recognized during the Nebraska-Iowa game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 27, 2015. A new trophy named the Dwight-Rodgers Return Specialist of the Year was named in their honor.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers speaks during the Jet Award banquet at the Swanson Conference Center on Metropolitan Community College's north campus on April 14, 2016. Stanford's Christian McCaffrey won the award.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Bob Gibson, Marlin Briscoe, Johnny Rodgers and Ron Boone pose for a picture during a special dinner "An Evening With the Magician" honoring Briscoe on Sept. 22, 2016, at Baxter Arena.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers tries a sample of wings during a grand opening ceremony for the Omaha Rockets Kanteen in the Family Housing Advisory Services building on 24th and Lake Streets on Sept. 7, 2016.
REBECCA S. GRATZ, THE WORLD-HERALD
1972 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers signs a football before the presentation dinner for the 71st Outland Trophy at the DoubleTree by Hilton Omaha Downtown on Jan. 11, 2017.
MATT DIXON, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Heisman Trophy winners Johnny Rodgers, left, in 1972, Mike Rozier, center, in 1983, and Eric Crouch, right, in 2001, pose for a photograph during a timeout against Wisconsin on Oct. 7, 2017, at Memorial Stadium.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers shakes hands with former Husker James Sims as Nebraska faces Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 7, 2017.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers and fellow Husker football players Adam Carriker and Eric Crouch each strike a pose in the Omaha World-Herald studio on Oct. 11, 2017.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers is pictured during the Jet Award dinner on April 19, 2018, at the Omaha Design Center.
SARAH HOFFMAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers and former Oklahoma running back Greg Pruitt chat with Mike'l Severe during the Big Red Today Breakfast on Nov. 15, 2018.
JEFF BUNDY, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers and Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr., left, pose for a picture during the Outland Trophy Banquet at the Double Tree Hotel by Hilton on Jan. 9, 2019.
RYAN SODERLIN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Rodgers, right, poses with Roger Sayers at Kountze Park in Omaha on March 27, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers applauds during a ceremony honoring Daniel Goodwin, Sr. The street at 24th and Spencer Streets was named after Goodwin on June 10, 2019, to honor his service in North Omaha.
MEGAN MCGILL, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers chats with visitors during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Johnny Rodgers chats with Ron Boone during a signing event for The World-Herald's "24th and Glory" book.
Z LONG, THE WORLD-HERALD
Three NU Heisman trophy winners, Johnny Rodgers, left, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch wave to the crowd during a game against Texas on Oct. 16, 2010, in Lincoln.
MATT MILLER, THE WORLD-HERALD
THE WORLD-HERALD
