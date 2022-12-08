Back in the day, Dec. 8, 2016: Omaha police host 15th annual Shop with a Cop

Six years ago today, the Omaha Police Officers Association gave 50 homeless children something to be excited about for the holiday season.

The organization’s 15th annual Shop With a Cop event was held Dec. 8, 2016, at two metro-area Walmart stores.

The event paired uniformed Omaha police officers with kids from the Open Door Mission’s Lydia House, providing each child with a $100 shopping spree, a ride in a police cruiser and a chance to connect with a local police officer on a more personal level.

“This provides a wonderful opportunity for high-risk children to see the positive side of law enforcement,” said Candace Gregory, president and CEO of the Open Door Mission.

The children gathered at 5:30 p.m. at the Omaha Police Union Hall, 13455 Cryer Ave., where they were paired with an officer.

The officers and 25 children, ages 5 to 12, wended their way down the aisles of the store near 72nd and Pacific Streets. Another 25 children and officers were at a Walmart near 99th Street and Military Road.

Officers accompanied the kids as they picked out necessities such as winter hats, coats, socks and shoes before heading to the toy aisles to choose a few gifts. The children shopped for their families and themselves.

After the shopping spree, the children rode with officers back to the police union hall for a pizza dinner and the opportunity to meet Santa.

The association, which represents more than 750 Omaha officers, partnered with the Open Door Mission for the event. Walmart, the Open Door Mission, the union and corporate donors provided the gift cards.

The annual event is intended to spread holiday cheer to some who might otherwise go without.