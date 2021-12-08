Back in the day, Dec. 8, 2016: Omaha Police Officers Association hosts 15th annual Shop with a Cop

Five years ago today, the Omaha Police Officers Association gave 50 homeless children something to be excited about for the holiday season.

The organization’s 15th annual Shop With a Cop event was held Dec. 8, 2016, at two metro-area Walmarts.

The event paired uniformed Omaha police officers with kids from the Open Door Mission’s Lydia House, providing each child a $100 shopping spree, a ride in a police cruiser and a chance to connect with a local police officer on a more personal level.

“This provides a wonderful opportunity for high-risk children to see the positive side of law enforcement,” said Candace Gregory, president and CEO at the Open Door Mission.

The children gathered at 5:30 p.m. at the Omaha Police Union Hall, 13455 Cryer Ave., where they were paired with an officer.

The officers and 25 children, ages 5 to 12, wended their way down the aisles of the store near 72nd and Pacific Streets. Another 25 children and officers were at a Walmart near 99th Street and Military Road.