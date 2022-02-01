 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Back in the day, Feb. 1, 1892: U.S. Supreme Court ruling restores James Boyd as Nebraska governor
Back in the day, Feb. 1, 1892: U.S. Supreme Court ruling restores James Boyd as Nebraska governor

James Boyd

James E. Boyd, Omaha mayor from 1881-1883 and 1885-1887, was the first Democrat elected as governor of Nebraska in 1891. According to World-Herald archives, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that Boyd, who immigrated from Ireland at 10, was not eligible to serve as governor, given his Irish citizenship; Boyd's father did not take the oath of citizenship until James was 56. The U.S. Supreme Court overruled the state high court's ruling.

One hundred and thirty years ago today, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a long-expected decision in the Boyd-Thayer Nebraska governorship contest.

James E. Boyd
John M. Thayer

In its decision, the high court declared James E. Boyd a citizen of the United States and of Nebraska and restored him as Nebraska's governor with all political and official rights.

In 1890 voters elected Nebraska's first Democratic governor, Boyd, in a very close race. The outgoing governor, John Milton Thayer, contested the results. He refused to leave office until the Legislature settled the matter. 

He posted guards at his office. Boyd was forced to take his governor's oath at a notary's office. The Legislature later decided that Boyd was the rightful governor.

After Boyd, who was born in Ireland, won the Legislature's support, Thayer then challenged Boyd's citizenship. The question ultimately hinged on whether Boyd became a citizen when his father was naturalized, even though Boyd was legally an adult by then.

The Nebraska Supreme Court advised that Thayer let Boyd take office until it ruled. It ultimately ruled in Thayer's favor, and Thayer returned to office.

But the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the ruling that Boyd wasn't a citizen, and Thayer left the governor's seat for good.

