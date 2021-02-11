Back in the day, Feb. 11, 1965: Record 18.3-inch snowfall grips city in its frigid fist

The intersection of 42nd and Center Streets was one of many sites of traffic jams during the storm on Feb. 11, 1965.
Omaha, Council Bluffs and most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa were snowbound on Feb. 11, 1965, as a near-blizzard dumped record snowfall and mountainous drifts piled up.
Some 18.3 inches of snow fell in Omaha in a 24-hour period. That snowfall was not accompanied by wind, so it wasn't classified as a blizzard, according to the then-Weather Bureau.
Schools and colleges sent children home; stores remained open with limited help and few customers; bus, air, and highway travel came to a near standstill.
Mammoth traffic jams developed in Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln. Hundreds of cars were abandoned, and authorities urged against any travel in the heavy snow area, which extended from central Kansas to northwest Iowa.
Omaha accumulated snow at a rate of 2 inches an hour during most of the morning and had received more than a foot of snow by noon. The Weather Bureau classified the storm as the worst in five years. It now ranks as the biggest one-day snowfall in Omaha history.
Check out 10 other big snowfalls in Omaha:
Photos: The 11 biggest single-day snowfalls in Omaha history
No. 10: 10.5 inches of snow fall on Jan. 5, 2005.
Iowa and Nebraska prepared for a "wintry blast" in 2005, when Omaha received 10.5 inches of snow.
No. 9: Omaha was hit with 10.6 inches of snow on Jan. 5, 1932.
A record-breaking snowstorm hit Omaha on Jan. 5, 1932, when the area got 10.6 inches of snow — the most ever recorded on a January day at the time.
No. 8: 11.5 inches fell in Omaha on Jan. 27, 1949.
The Jan. 27, 1949, winter storm brought 11.5 inches of snow to Omaha, which hardly compared to the 40 inches that blasted Chadron, Nebraska, earlier in the month.
No. 7: On Feb. 18, 1908, a storm dumped 11.7 inches on Omaha.
A cartoon printed in the Feb. 19, 1908, edition of The World-Herald anticipates how people will remember the storm decades later. The Omaha area received 11.7 inches of snow the previous day.
No. 7: Omaha recorded 11.9 inches of snow on Jan. 25, 2021. More snow fell from midnight through 6 a.m. on Jan. 26 for a total of 12.5 inches before the storm ended.
Many people took a quiet snow day at home on Jan. 25, 2021, when 11.9 inches of snow fell in the region through midnight. Snow continued to fall into the early-morning hours of Jan. 26 for a total of 12.5 inches of snow by the time the storm ended.
No. 6: Omaha saw 12.1 inches of snow on Jan. 10, 1975.
The Jan. 10, 1975, winter storm was among the deadliest snowstorms in Omaha history, claiming the lives of six people.
No. 5: Omaha saw a snowfall of 12.8 inches on Feb. 21, 1945.
The Feb. 21, 1945, storm brought 12.8 inches of snow to the Omaha area. Pictured is a truck foreman lending a helping hand to a car stuck in the snow.
More photos from the Feb. 21, 1945, snowstorm.
No. 3 (tie): It snowed 13 inches in Omaha again on March 15, 1923.
The March 15, 1923, snowstorm — which produced 13 inches of snow — claimed the lives of three in the Omaha area.
No. 3 (tie): It snowed 13 inches on Dec. 7, 1892 — the only 19th century entry on the list, largely due to a lack of earlier accurate weather data.
No. 2: It snowed 13.7 inches in Omaha on Feb. 23, 1942
Despite nearly 14 inches of snow, the Feb. 24, 1942, edition of The World-Herald reported that classes were still in session. Previous generations walked to school uphill both ways, as they say.
No. 1: It snowed a whopping 18.3 inches in Omaha on Feb. 11, 1965
The same storm that dropped more than 18 inches in Omaha dumped as much as 30 inches in Clatonia, Nebraska.
