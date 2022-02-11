Back in the day, Feb. 11, 1965: Record 18.3-inch snowfall grips Omaha in its frigid fist

Omaha and Council Bluffs — along with most of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa — were snowbound on Feb. 11, 1965, as a near-blizzard dumped record snowfall and mountainous drifts piled up.

Some 18.3 inches of snow fell in Omaha in a 24-hour period. That snowfall was not accompanied by wind, so it wasn't classified as a blizzard, according to the then-Weather Bureau.

Schools and colleges sent children home; stores remained open with limited help and few customers; bus, air, and highway travel came to a near standstill.

Mammoth traffic jams developed in Omaha, Council Bluffs and Lincoln. Hundreds of cars were abandoned, and authorities urged against any travel in the heavy snow area, which extended from central Kansas to northwest Iowa.

Omaha accumulated snow at a rate of 2 inches an hour during most of the morning and had received more than a foot of snow by noon. The Weather Bureau classified the storm as the worst in five years. It now ranks as the biggest one-day snowfall in Omaha history.

Check out 10 other big snowfalls in Omaha:

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.