100 Black Men of Omaha, an organization that works to empower young African-American men through mentoring and educational resources, was founded 28 years ago today.

Some of the group's programs include one-on-one mentoring, goal-setting, entrepreneurship and career readiness, high school graduation and postsecondary education exploration.

Frank Hayes, an Omaha businessman, was the first president of the organization. He and a group of concerned men started the Omaha chapter after seeing the success of 100 Black Men in Jackson, Mississippi.

The organization's mission is to improve the quality of life in Omaha by helping youths reach their fullest potential.

In the Omaha community, Hayes said, oftentimes young African-American men see their future as limited, feeling like there is no hope that they can accomplish their aspirations.

The first 100 Black Men organization began in New York City in 1963. One of the founders was David Dinkins, who later was elected New York City's mayor.

Chapters began forming nationwide in the 1970s. Today the 100 Black Men of Omaha is one of over 100 chapters nationally and internationally that make up the 100 Black Men of America, an alliance of leading African-American men from a myriad of professions. The Omaha group was among nine new chapters inducted into the organization in 1995.

Hayes said he hoped that the organization could give young men educational opportunities, community resources and role models who can empower them to shape their future.

"The people who are going to lead this organization into the future are going to be the young men that we're currently mentoring," Hayes said. "I want the organization to continue to support and develop those young men so that they can take the leadership roles that will be required for this organization to continue."

100 Black Men of Omaha through the years