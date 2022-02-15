Back in the day, Feb. 15, 1979: Salem Baptist Choir attends Grammys as best gospel album nominees

Members of Omaha's Salem Baptist Church Inspirational Choir were guests at the 21st annual Grammy Awards 43 years ago today.

Choir director Doretha Wade and about 40 members of the 80-member group that she had been directing for 19 years attended the awards show as nominees for the choir's gospel album "I Don't Feel Noways Tired."

The album was recorded with an award-winning gospel singer, the Rev. James Cleveland of Los Angeles. Cleveland "discovered" the choir, which was formed in 1951, when he was in Omaha in 1978 for the Salem Baptist Church's anniversary celebration.

The album was recorded live at the church, at 3336 Lake St. Wade's father, the Rev. J.C. Wade Sr., who had been the church's senior pastor since 1944, attended the recording. Her sister Marsha was an accompanist and sang in the choir.

Cleveland directed the 80-member choir along with Wade, the church's minister of music. The choir's first nationally distributed album was well received. The album was produced by Savoy Records, released in August 1978 and was No. 1 on the gospel charts by the end of fall.

"Salem's album caught on instantly. Church people relate more to the traditional sound rather than the contemporary sound because they're not musicians," Cleveland said in 1979.

The choir was nominated for best soul gospel performance, traditional. This was not its only entry into the recording area. In 1969, the choir made a single called "Facing the Future" and in 1977 an album of the same name. That album was released locally.

The choir had celebrity status at the awards, which were sponsored by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. The award show was televised on CBS and hosted by John Denver. The group lost to The Mighty Clouds of Joy's album "Live and Direct."

"Just being nominated for a Grammy is honor enough. It's a glowing tribute to the choir members; I'm just happy that they are receiving some recognition," Wade said.

